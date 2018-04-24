Home > Communities > Student >

University of Ibadan UI advises 408 students to withdraw because of poor performance

The Senate of the University of Ibadan has advised 408 students to withdraw from the institution because they did not meet the minimum academic requirement.

According to Punch, the University Senate made the decision at its meeting where results of graduating and non-graduating students were considered and approved.

Most of the affected students are said to be those who were admitted when post-UTME test was not conducted due to the Federal Government directive to all universities to stop conducting post-UTME screening exercise.

Speaking on the withdrawal of the 408 students, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adeyinka Aderinto said the school would not lower its academic standards despite the financial difficulty it currently faces.

“The University of Ibadan will continue to uphold its standards despite dwindling funding to the university, by adhering to global standards.

“I call on parents to monitor their children to ensure that those who have been asked to withdraw from the university do not lie and continue to extort money in the name of being a student at the university.

“The conduct of UI Model of Post-UTME screening has helped to separate men from boys and helped the institution in maintaining its historical standards as a global brand.

“Being admitted to the UI is a privilege that requires students to be up and doing in their studies.

“There are minimum academic requirements a student must meet at the end of the session and those who fall short of that would have to leave the university''.

Federal Government banned UTME in 2016

Recall that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu on Thursday, June 2, 2016, stopped universities from conducting Post-UTME for admission seekers.

The Minister said the Federal Government had confidence in what the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board is doing and that there is no need for any university of polytechnic to organise another exam after UTME.

