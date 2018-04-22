Home > Communities > Student >

UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition

University of Lagos UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition

Daniel Itsuokor defeats 56 other students from 14 universities to win the National Mathematics Competition.

  • Published:
UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition play

Unilag Gate

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A student of the University of Lagos, Daniel Itsuokor has emerged the overall best out of 56 participants from 14 universities in a mathematics competition.

The director and chief executive of National Mathematics Competition, Stephen Onah announced this on Friday, April 20, 2018, during the closing ceremony of the competition.

Speaking about the competition, Onah said five participants won gold medals, nine got silver medals, while 14 went home with bronze medals out of the 56 participants.

However, Itsuokor, a 400 level mathematics student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), expressed gratitude to the centre for the opportunity given them to exercise their capabilities in the knowledge of mathematics.

UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition play

UNILAG student, Daniel Itsuokor wins National Mathematics Competition

(NTA)

Itsuokor advises Nigerian student to embrace Maths

Itsuokor attributed his success to hard work and determination and advised other students to embrace mathematics, saying the course was not so difficult as presumed by some students.

ALSO READ: Here's why UNILAG students think they are the best

The 2018 National Mathematical Centre (NMC) National Mathematics Competition, was a three-day event. It started on Tuesday, April  17 and ended on Friday, April 20, 2018.

According to Onah, a total of 14 Nigerian universities took part in the mathematics competition.

And while the University of Lagos came first in the competition, the Federal University of Technology Akure and the University of Nigeria Nsukka claimed the second and third positions respectively.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sex-for-Mark Female student in OAU scandal speaks outbullet
2 Tech-Based Tertiary Institutions 10 universities of technology in...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

DJ Cuppy Disc Jockey explains why she is sending 10 people with disabilities to university [VIDEO]
Bayero University Kano BUK set to launch digital radio and TV stations
University of Lagos VC explains how to make UNILAG world-class school
Etsako A brief walk into the land of kukuruku hills
University of Lagos UNILAG to establish refineries to train chemical engineering students
Bayo Omoboriowo Buhari’s personal photographer shares his success story
Sex For Grades Former VC wants randy lecturers sacked and jailed
Buhari President felicitates with Tony Elumelu at 55
In Abia State Primary school enrollment rises to 303,000
University of Lagos UNILAG convocation now May 8 – 11

Student Pulse

16-yr-old Nigerian wins leader of the year award in US university
Oluwatofunmi Oteju 16-yr-old Nigerian wins Emerging Leader of the Year award in US university
Benue State University has allegedly banned male students from keeping beard.
Benue State University Student union leader suspended for allegedly stealing 700k from project funds
Zamfara govt yet to employ 163 female teachers trained by UNICEF
In Zamfara State Government yet to employ 163 female teachers trained by UNICEF — SUBEB boss
ASUU praises OAU management for suspending Prof Akindele
Sex-for-Mark Scandal ASUU praises OAU management for suspending lecturer in sex-for-mark scandal