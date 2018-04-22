UNILAG student wins National Mathematics Competition

news

A student of the University of Lagos, Daniel Itsuokor has emerged the overall best out of 56 participants from 14 universities in a mathematics competition.

The director and chief executive of National Mathematics Competition, Stephen Onah announced this on Friday, April 20, 2018, during the closing ceremony of the competition.

Speaking about the competition, Onah said five participants won gold medals, nine got silver medals, while 14 went home with bronze medals out of the 56 participants.

However, Itsuokor, a 400 level mathematics student at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), expressed gratitude to the centre for the opportunity given them to exercise their capabilities in the knowledge of mathematics.

Itsuokor advises Nigerian student to embrace Maths

Itsuokor attributed his success to hard work and determination and advised other students to embrace mathematics, saying the course was not so difficult as presumed by some students.

The 2018 National Mathematical Centre (NMC) National Mathematics Competition, was a three-day event. It started on Tuesday, April 17 and ended on Friday, April 20, 2018.

According to Onah, a total of 14 Nigerian universities took part in the mathematics competition.

And while the University of Lagos came first in the competition, the Federal University of Technology Akure and the University of Nigeria Nsukka claimed the second and third positions respectively.