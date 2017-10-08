UNILAG student rusticated for dancing with late VC statue

A yet-to-be identified student of the University of Lagos has been rusticated for four semesters for filming herself dancing sensuously with a statue in the school.

The video which is now going viral shows a female student dancing to Mayorkun's song and grinding against the statue.

— Mazi Romanus Romanov (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Confirming the genuineness of the story, a student of the school, Sunday Joseph said the statue is a memorial statue of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe.

He said, I got the video from my friend and when I watched the video I saw the lady and was able to recognize the statue. It is the statue of the former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Tunde Sofoluwe.

A graduate of the school who craved anonymity says, the lady is a Law student and the offence for which she was rusticated was committed last semester.

This actually happened last semester. The girl is from Law department and based on what I heard from a very reliable source, the girl was dancing with the statue in front of the Senate building, they saw her and she was summoned.

Asked why the video is just coming out, he said, I think they they were trying to cover up as no one knew a student could be expelled for a thing like that.

Following the management's decision on the student's dancing video, there have been divided opinions on twitter about the student's rustication.

While some think she deserved to punishment...

Many other believe the punishment is too harsh.

Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe died in 2012 at the University Teaching Hospital at Idi Araba after he reportedly slumped in his office at the Faculty of Sciences.