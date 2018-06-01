Home > Communities > Student >

UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English lecturer

University of Lagos UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English lecturer

UNILAG management says it has a zero tolerance for sexual harassment adding that the allegation will be thoroughly investigated.

  Published:
UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English lecturer play

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, UNILAG VC,

(Daily post)
The University of Lagos, UNILAG authorities have announced their readiness to thoroughly investigate the sexual allegation against one of the lecturers in the institution.

The university management in a statement released by the Communication Unit, Corporate Affairs Directorate on Thursday, May 31, 2018, urged its stakeholders to remain calm saying the truth of the matter will soon be uncovered.

A female student of the university had on Thursday, May 31, 2018, accused an unnamed professor in the English Department of consistently harassing her.

The student who is yet to be identified also released the nude pictures of the lecturer in his office to support her claims.

However, UNILAG management has in a statement reacted to the alleged sex scandal with an intent to investigate the matter.

UNILAG lecturer in sex scandal as student releases his nude photos play

UNILAG Gate

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: NUC shut down 58 illegal universities across the country

The statement reads:

“The attention of the University Management has been drawn to a news report trending on social media in respect of an alleged sexual harassment involving an alleged lecturer in the University of Lagos.

“The Management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety, and has a well-established policy against such practices.

“We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that Management will not treat this matter with levity.

“Management will tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness that the matter deserves.  The issue would be thoroughly investigated with transparency.

“Management respectfully solicits information from members of the University community and pledges confidentiality and protection.”

You will recall that Prof Richard Akindele, a professor at the Accounting Department of Obafemi Awolowo University was recently in the news for demanding five round of sex from a female student, Monica Osagie to increase her grade.

