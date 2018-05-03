Home > Communities > Student >

For the first time, UNILAG produces Chinese language graduates

University of Lagos For the first time, UNILAG produces Chinese Language graduates

14 Chinese Language students are graduating from the University of Lagos and 4 of them are first class graduates.

  • Published:
Unilag Gate

(Pulse)
As part of the preparations for the 49th convocation ceremony at the University of Lagos, UNILAG, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has announced that Four students of Chinese language will take part in the ceremony.

Ogundipe while addressing newsmen at a news conference on Wednesday in Lagos said the four Chinese language graduates are among the 245 students who finished with first class honours. 

UNILAG TV to begin operation in February play

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, UNILAG VC,

(Daily post)

 

The Vice-Chancellor added that this is the first time the university produce graduates of Chinese Language adding that four out of the 14 graduates were in the first class division.

He also said that the university would confer degrees, certificates and diploma to 12,638 students in various discipline at the convocation.

3 students to win the best graduating student award

Speaking about the best graduating student, Ogundipe said three students emerged as the overall best with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.97.

The students are Jude Mathew from the department of biochemistry, Abbas Roy-Larinde from the department of chemical and petroleum engineering and Emmanuel Babawale, department of early childhood education.

According to the VC, out of the 245 first class students,  62 of them are from the faculty of engineering.

The activities lined up for the 2016/2017 convocation ceremony are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

