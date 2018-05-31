Home > Communities > Student >

UNILAG lecturer in sex scandal as student releases his nude photos

The sex scandal saga has spread to UNILAG as a female student accuses and releases nude pictures of a professor.

UNILAG Gate

(Pulse)
Barely one month after a lecturer was exposed at Obafemi Awolowo University for demanding sex from a female student, another lecturer at the University of Lagos has allegedly harassed a female student.

A female student of the university who is yet to be identified has accused a professor at the English Department of the institution of sexually harassing her.

The student also released the nude pictures of the lecturer to support her allegation.

According to LIB, the student said anytime female students go to the lecturer's office, he always tries to touch them.

UNILAG TV to begin operation in February play

Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, UNILAG VC,

(Daily post)

 

Sharing her sexual harassment experience with LIB the student writes:

I have been suffering this for months now. Whenever students go to his office for anything he is always trying to touch you. I took pictures of him on one of the days I entered his office. He has made molestation a part of him. I’m even scared for my life in UNILAG. That’s why I’m reaching out to you so he can be stopped.

He is a professor in the English department, Faculty of Arts. I am not his first victim. He does this all the time to students. I have completely given up when it comes to academics he has failed me on tests before. When I talked to him concerning it he told me I should know what to do I am an adult. I feel so dirty for even allowing such an old man touch me. But he doesn’t even care.

ALSO READ: Monica Osagie narrates her sexual harassment experience with OAU lecturer

As long as you satisfy his wants. I’m tired of everything. He should be stopped before he ruins the lives of other innocent girls in that English Department. When he touches me I am always in tears but it doesn’t stop him. Please this is why I am reaching out all I want is for him to be stopped. He is destroying the mental state of girls in UNILAG.

I just want him stopped. I reached out because I don’t want him to continue molesting girls. The English department is like a cult. The lecturers have information amongst themselves. They talk about the girls they have slept with and the ones they plan to sleep with. It has been going on for years.

You will recall that Prof Richard Akindele, a professor at the Accounting Department of Obafemi Awolowo University was recently in the news for demanding five round of sex from a female student, Monica Osagie to increase her grade.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

