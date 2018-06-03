UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says he was blackmailed

news

The English lecturer at the University of Lagos who was accused of sexually harassing female students in his office has reacted to the sexual harassment allegation levied against him by a female student.

A yet-to-be-identified female student of the university on Thursday, May 31, 2018, released the nude photos of Professor Awonusi Segun, a lecturer at the English Department of the institution.

Reacting to the allegation, Awonusi in an interview with New Telegraph, says he was blackmailed that he did not sexually harass any female student.

Awonusi who was the former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education says his phone was stolen adding that his nude photos that were released by the yet to be identified student were taken four years ago.

He said: “It is blackmail. The said pictures were taken about four years ago but sometimes ago, I received a message from a particular lady, saying she was in possession of my unclad photos and that I should pay her N400,000.

“The lady said if I did not pay the money, she would go public with the photos. I think this is what she had promised.”

UNILAG management reacts

Meanwhile, the University of Lagos, UNILAG management in a statement released by the Communication Unit, Corporate Affairs Directorate on Thursday, May 31, 2018, has promised to investigate the alleged sexual harassment case.

ALSO READ: Rape Culture: What exactly is going on in our universities?

The statement reads in part:

“The attention of the University Management has been drawn to a news report trending on social media in respect of an alleged sexual harassment involving an alleged lecturer in the University of Lagos.

“The Management has a zero tolerance for allegations pertaining to sexual impropriety and has a well-established policy against such practices.

“We wish to reassure all our stakeholders, students, parents, members of staff and the general public that Management will not treat this matter with levity.

“Management will tackle the allegation with every sense of responsibility and seriousness that the matter deserves. The issue would be thoroughly investigated with transparency.''

Sex scandal in universities

Sexual harassment allegation involving female students and male lecturers has been one of the most discussed issues recently.

You will recall that Prof Richard Akindele, a lecturer at the Accounting Department of Obafemi Awolowo University was recently in the news for demanding five round of sex from a female student, Monica Osagie to increase her grade.

Following the allegation, the investigative panel set up by the OAU management reportedly indicted Prof. Richard Akindele and recommended him for immediate suspension.

Also in January 2018, a female graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Funke Dezarn accused Dr Francis Fakoya, a former lecturer at the university of failing medical students who turned down his sexual advances.