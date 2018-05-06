UNILAG gets licence to operate TV station

news

The University of Lagos, UNILAG has been granted the licence to operate its campus television station.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe announced this on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, during the pre-convocation press conference held at its Senate Chamber.

Ogundipe while praising the Presidency for approving the issuance of the license to operate a television station on campus, said the initiative will help in grooming exemplary mass communication students.

“We are keen to redefine campus-based broadcasting with this initiative, while giving our students a rewarding experience and grooming an exemplary crop of Mass Communication students.

“Our profound gratitude goes to the Presidency for approving the issuance of a television license to the University, making us the first university in Nigeria to have a licensed campus television station.

“We thank the Presidential Media team as well as the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, for their efforts in making this a reality.

Ambode to deliver lecturer in UNILAG

Speaking about the convocation ceremony which is scheduled to start form Tuesday, May 8, Ogundipe noted that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, an alumnus of the University will deliver the lecture on ”Inclusion: The path to a new Nation” under the chairmanship of Professor Anya O. Anya.

According to the Vice Chancellor, 245 students would graduate with First Class honours during the 29th convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos.