UNICEF :  Out-of-school children in Sokoto drops by 50 per cent

Mohammed Muhuiddin, the outgoing UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office for Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, says that there is over 50 per cent decrease in number of out-of-school children in Sokoto state.

Muhuiddin made the disclosure on Tuesday at a reception organised in his honour by the Sokoto State Government after the completion of his tour of duty.

He said that the number of out-of-school children in Sokoto, which he noted was the highest in the country, had dropped from 69 per cent in 2015 to 37 per cent in 2017.

“The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) for 2016 to 2017 showed that Sokoto state has made appreciable progress, resulting in over 50 per cent cut in the number of out-of-school children."

“It gladdens my heart, seeing the commitment shown by the political leadership and the technical teams set up by the government to work with UNICEF and partners in various sectors for the children of the state."

“We have achieved significant changes in results, and I have to say these changes are positive and unique in Nigeria."

“It is always satisfying when you implement projects and see the results and the impact these results have made,’’ the UNICEF official said.

He said also said an inspection of some projects in schools in Binji revealed a class of 48 pupils in which there were 36 girls as against 12 boys.

“This is a good measure of the progress made and I urge you to sustain it for the overall development of the state and the country in general.’’

Muhuiddin urged the government to do more especially in the area of routine immunisation, expressing optimism that the plans put together would have positive impact in the next two years to four years.

Responding, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, commended Muhuiddin for the commitment, passion and dexterity he showed in the discharge of his duty while in Sokoto.

Tambuwal said that the people of the state would miss a dear friend.

“We will miss you, to us you are a friend and reliable partner who took his job of saving humanity with all the seriousness it deserved."

“The people and Government of Sokoto State wish you success in your future assignment in Calcutta, India,’’ he said.

