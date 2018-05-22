Home > Communities > Student >

UNICAL Lecturer suspended for issuing fake certificates to students

University of Calabar UNICAL suspends lecturer for allegedly issuing fake certificates to students

The UNICAL Vice Chancellor ordered immediate and indefinite suspension of Dr Mensah for allegedly selling certificates.

The management of the University of Calabar has indefinitely suspended a lecturer at the Department of linguistics, Dr. Eyo Mensah over alleged certificate forgery.

The lecturer's suspension was announced in letter titled ‘Indefinite suspension from the services of the University of Calabar’, which was signed by the Registrar of the University, Mr Moses Abang.

The letter states that the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Zana Akpagu had ordered the immediate and indefinite suspension of the lecturer.

The letter reads in part: “I regret to inform you that the Vice Chancellor in the exercise of the powers conferred on him by the laws of the University has directed your immediate and indefinite suspension from the services of the University of Calabar.

“The directive is based on a careful consideration of recent development in a case of certificate forgery implicating you and for which reason the university has been requested to release you for trial in the court of law.

“The case under reference is suit No. HC/MSC.67/2018 before the High Court of Cross River State of Nigeria in Calabar Judicial division and presided over by Hon. Justice Emelia Ibok,”

In the letter, Dr Mensah was also directed to hand over all the University properties in his custody to the Head of his department.

Recall that Dr Mensah was recently dragged before the High Court of Cross River State by the State’s Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) over a petition by the immediate past Vice Chancellor of Unical, Prof. James Epoke bordering on certificate racketeering (forging and selling certificates to students).

