UI VC cries out over SUG president's alleged plan to disrupt exams

The second-semester examination is scheduled to start today, Monday, January 8, 2018.

(Punch)
The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Idowu Olayinka has raised alarm over alleged plans of the suspended students' union president to disrupt second-semester examinations.

The second-semester examination is scheduled to start today, Monday, January 8, 2018. However, the VC in a statement said, the ex student union president who served from May 8 to 29, 2017 before he was suspended has concluded plans with National Associaton of Nigerian Students, NANS to disturb the exams.

In the statement titled ''Attempt by NANS to disrupt the forthcoming Semester examinations beginning Monday, 8 January 2018'', Olayinka said he was surprised that anyone will still parade himself as an official of the Students Union having in mind that the union has since been suspended on May 30th, 2017.

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan vowed he would not admit any JAMB candidate that scored 120 in UTME. play

Prof. Idowu Olayinka, Vice Chancellor of University of Ibadan vowed he would not admit any JAMB candidate that scored 120 in UTME.

(Financial Quest)

 

The VC, however, declared that the union suspension remains valid and that any student of the university parading himself as its official does so at its own risk.

In part, the statement reads, “Further to the Special Meeting of Senate of the University of Ibadan held on Friday, 5 January 2018 and the unanimous decision to proceed with the Semester Examinations, which has since been published, the University Management has received reliable security reports which require urgent attention.

“Ojo Aderemi, a 200 Level student of the Department of History, who served as President of the Students’ Union from 8 to 29 May 2017 and his sympathisers under the aegis of NANS are planning to disrupt the Examinations''.

University of Ibadan play

University of Ibadan

(Premium Times)

 

He, therefore, declared that Security Agents have been put on alert adding that the university would not allow anarchist to disturb the relative peace on the campus.

“The Security Agents have been put on alert.

“Nonetheless, the generality of Students who are law-abiding and are prepared and ready for their examinations should remain calm, conclude revision of their lecture notes and go in for their examinations.

“We should not allow anarchists disrupt the relative peace we have on the Campus.

