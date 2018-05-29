news

Again, the University of Ibadan has emerged as the only Nigerian University rated among the top 1000 universities in the world.

The Premier University ranked 991 out of 1000 tertiary institutions in the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR).

The ranking by CWUR is judged by seven different factors with research accounting for 70 percent of the total score this year, the Cable reports.

“CWUR’s rankings grade universities on seven factors without relying on surveys and university data submissions: quality of teaching, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research output, quality publications, influence, and citations,” the Centre said in a statement.

“The methodology has been enhanced this year, with research now accounting for 70 percent of the total score''.

However, while the University of Ibadan is the only Nigerian tertiary institution in the list, South Africa and Egypt have seven and four Universities respectively.

Harvard University ranked the best university in the world.

The United States has the highest number of Universities on the list, followed by China with 108 tertiary institutions.

UI always ranks the best in Nigeria

In February 2018, the world universities ranking website, Webometrics rated the University of Ibadan as the best institution in Nigeria.

The ranking web in its January 2018 edition of institutions ranking also rates the premier university 1099th in the world.

According to the site, the ranking is based on the web presence and impact of the institutions it ranks.