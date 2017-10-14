Two Unilag lecturers stab postgraduate student

Barely a week after UNILAG allegedly rusticated a student for four semesters for dancing with late VC statue, two of the institution's lecturers are in the news again for stabbing a student.

Jimi Fatunbi, a postgraduate student studying for masters in the English Language was reportedly attacked and stabbed on Wednesday, October 12, at the UNILAG’s Faculty of Education roundabout

Talking to Punch about the bloody event, Fatunbi said Dr. Babawale Taiwo and Dr. Israel Abiala both of whom lecture at the Departments of Mathematics and Statistics; and Arts and Social Sciences Education respectively descended on him after he complained about how one of them banged on the body of his car.

He said, “I went to take my car from Elkanemi hall, where it was initially parked, to Henry Carr. While I was reversing at Elkanemi Park, I discovered that a vehicle was behind me and the occupants (lecturers) of the vehicle said I was obstructing them"

“Dr. Taiwo started banging on my car. I felt he wanted to damage my car and I stopped. I came down to ask him what was actually wrong.

“I felt that if I was indeed obstructing, since I was moving away, there was no need for the attack.

“He said I had committed an offence and he needed to deal with me, being a lecturer. So, before I knew it, his colleague, Abiala came down from the same car and started manhandling me. In the process, one of them stabbed me in the face.

“I was shouting until students came around. I eventually called my hall executives and I was taken to the university’s Medical Centre for treatment.”

According to Punch, the Public Relations Officer of UNILAG, Toyin Adebule conformed the incident saying the management had been notified.

He said, “I have confirmed it myself. There is one Dr.Taiwo involved and the case was reported at our security post. The attention of the management has been drawn to the case and we are taking action. It is still under investigation.

“The dean and head of the department where he works have been informed and the university has requested that the lecturer should come for questioning. We don’t condone indiscipline, hooliganism and violence from anybody at any level.

“The university is taking up the matter seriously and we will never leave any stone unturned until we get to the root of the matter. It could be cultism, money or anything. We want to know what caused the matter and we will get back to you. We have asked the security to go after him

Recall that University of Lagos on Monday, October 9 informed the public that the university did not rusticate any female student for dancing sensuously with the statues of the late Vice Chancellor, Prof. Babatunde Sofoluwe, saying the students should ignore it.