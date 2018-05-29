news

A tertiary institution in Turkey, Uludag University is ready to offer scholarships to some Nigerian students to further their education in Turkey.

Representatives from the institution reportedly conducted a scholarship examination in Lagos on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

According to Punch, the Vice-Rector of Uludag University, Prof. Eray Alper while speaking during the exam said this as an opportunity for Nigerian students who desire to study in a reputable foreign university.

Alper said more scholarship examinations would be held in 21 centres across 14 countries.

The Vice Rector also announced that the university was searching for international students in order to increase the ratio of foreign students to its national students.

“This is a yearly examination and it is the second time we are holding it in Lagos. Our university is government-owned and one of the most reputable universities in Turkey. Another benefit of our institution is the tuition fee, which is 90 per cent off tuition and that is very low compared to those in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.”

However, Alper made it clear that only candidates with high scores would be accepted for the scholarship programme.

“Last year, about 75 students sat for the exam and 40 were accepted and most of them are now schooling in Uludag University. They also learn Turkish and any Nigerian student who is able to learn Turkish to an extent would be able to go ahead with the bachelor’s degree programme in eight months,” he said.

Recall that in April, the Government of the United Kingdom announced a new scholarship scheme for students in Nigeria and students from the Commonwealth countries.

Also in February, 16 universities in the United Kingdom reportedly visited Abuja to express their willingness to continue facilitating Nigerian students' quest for qualitative education in the UK.