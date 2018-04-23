Home > Communities > Student >

Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees

Top 10 universities owned by churches and their tuition fees

Church-owned universities are probably the most popularly private universities in Nigeria. If you wish to study in any of them, here are 10 faith-based universities.

Top 10 universities owned by churches and their school fees

20 expensive universities in Nigeria and their tuition fees

(The Nation)
Faith-based universities may have rules that are designed to conform students to the doctrines of the church that found them, but we really can't deny the fact that some of such schools are well set up.

Since the establishment of the first private university in Nigeria in 1999, the church-owned academic institutions have steadily become a force to reckon with in the Nigerian education industry.

Students of faith-based universities in Nigeria have never had any reason to complain about poor infrastructure, students unrest and incessant strike actions like their counterparts in other schools.

This is why some parents who can afford the bills choose to send their children to church-owned universities in the country. Here are top 10 universities owned by churches and their school fees.

1. Covenant University

20 expensive universities in Nigeria and their tuition fees

Covenant University

(Nairaland)
 

Covenant University was established by Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide. The University was founded in 2002 and it is located in Ota, Ogun state.

Like every other private tertiary institution, Covenant University may be expensive but its graduates are believed to be top notch. The tuition fees of this institution ranges from  N817,500 to N882,500 according to information on the school website.

2. Bowen University

Bowen University Gate

Bowen University Gate

(Nigerianscholars)
 

Bowen University is owned and operated by the Nigerian Baptist Convention. The institution is based in Iwo, Osun State and charges between N535,000 and N1,725,000. It was established in 2002.

3. Redeemer's University

play
 

Redeemer's University is one of the prominent faith-based tertiary institutions in Nigeria. It was established in 2005 by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye in Ede, Osun state.

For its 2017/2018 academic session, the university charges between N 563,000 and N823,000.

ALSO READ: 10 universities of technology in Nigeria and their ranking

4. Ajayi Crowther University

Samuel Ajayi Crowther University

Samuel Ajayi Crowther University

(Dailytrust)
 

Founded in 2005, the Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo was established by the Supra Diocesan Board (West) of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion). The University started as CMS Training Institution in Abeokuta in 1853 after which it was relocated to Lagos in March 1896.

Today, the university named after the first African Anglican bishop in Nigeria, Samuel Ajayi Crowther is one of the popular faith-based tertiary institutions in Nigeria and its fees range from N195,600 to N670,000.

5. Madonna University

Top 10 universities owned by churches and their school fees

Madonna University Gate

(Lasgidi Online)
 

Established on 10 May 1999 in Okija, Anambra State, Madonna University is a private Catholic institution founded by Father Edeh.

According to the information on the school website, tuition fees range from N202,500 to N 925,000 depending on the course.

6. Mountain Top University

Moutain Top University

Moutain Top University

(36NG)
 

Established in 2015 by Dr DK Olukoya, the founder and General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire Ministry,  a Pentecostal Christian denomination, Mountain Top University is located at Makogi Oba, Ogun State. The tuition fee is pegged at N520,000.

7. Babcock University

Babcock University

Babcock University

(babcock.edu)
 

This university was established by the Seventh Day Adventist Church in  1959 as Adventist College of West Africa (ACWA) but got accreditation in 1999. The school is located in Ilishan Remo, Ogun State. Depending on the course, the tuition fee is between N600,000 and N992,300.

8. Joseph Ayo Babalola University

JABU graduates 23 first class students

Joseph Ayo Babalola University

( (premiumtimes))
 

JABU as this university is fondly called was established in 2006 by the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide. The university is located in Ikeji-Arakeji in Osun State. The university's 2017/2018 tuition fee range from N220,000 to N800,00.

9. Landmark University

Bishop David Oyedepo plans to establish 7 Universities

Landmark University

(Pulse)
 

Landmark University is a Private Christian University, affiliated with Living Faith Church Worldwide and located in Omu-Aran Kwara State.

Founded by Dr David O. Oyedepo, the founder of Covenant University, this institution is the second in the chain of seven universities to be established by the Man of God.

Landmark University is aimed at improving the agricultural sector of the Nigeria and Africa at large and this is why agriculture-related courses have been declared tuition-free by the founder of the school.

10. Crawford University

Crawford University

Crawford University

(crawforduniversity.edu)
 

Founded in 2005 by Paul Akazue, Crawford University is a private Christian University owned by the Apostolic Faith Mission. Crawford’s tuition ranges between N400,000 to N6,000,000.

