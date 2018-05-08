news

Prof. Mary Haggai, the Dean of the Faculty of Education at the University of Jos has advised female students to study hard and dress properly to avoid sexual harassment from randy lecturers .

Haggai in an interview with Punch said, lecturers who sexually harassed female students know their weakness adding that the best way the students can avoid them is to be confident and hardworking.

She said, “Most lecturers in Nigerian universities who harass students sexually know the weak points of the students and they capture them through that. So the secret is hard work. Students must work hard and have confidence in themselves.

“I did my first, second and third degrees in UNIJOS and was never harassed by any lecturer. You see, the issue is even from your appearance, and the way you present yourself. A female student can be a victim of sexual harassment, depending on the way she presents herself.

The lecturer also said that female students can be victims of sexual harassment, depending on the way they present themselves to their lecturers.

“In your looks, your dressing or in your manners, you can easily tempt somebody to begin to seek some kind of attention from you. But for those of us who know Jesus (and we are ashamed to say we belong to Christ), this is our standard. Whenever we take a position, we go by it and no going back.”

The sex-for-mark scandal in OAU

Sexual harassment by lecturers in Nigerian Higher Institutions was the main topic recently when Prof Richard Akindele, a lecturer at Obafemi Awolowo University was exposed in a viral audio clip.

Prof Akindele in the clip demanded five round of sex from a female post-graduate student, Monica Osagie to increase her mark.

After investigating the scandal, the management of Obafemi Awolowo University suspended Prof Akindele, who according to reports is a Pastor at a Christ Apostolic Church in Ile-Ife.