This school university 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation

Plateau State University This school needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation

PLASU VC says the University needs 10,000 books because NUC wants to know if the school has access to quality instructional materials.

Plateau State university needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation play

Plateau State university needs 10,000 books to get NUC accreditation

The Vice-Chancellor, Plateau State University Bokkos, Prof. Yohanna Izam, has said that the institution needs 10,000 books to meet the accreditation requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC)

Izam made this known on Friday, May 4, 2018, when a company, Brooks Consolidated Investment Limited (BCIL), some books worth N2.5 million to encourage teaching and learning. Daily Trust reports.

The VC said that the university is looking forward to acquiring 10,000 books as the National Universities Commission would check if students and staff of the institution have access to quality instructional materials, especially books in the library.

PLASU VC warns new students against anti-social activities play

Prof. Yohanna Izam, the Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University

ALSO READ: Nigerian secondary school students win US science competition

“We are in the process of acquiring the 10,000 books and we have already received 6,000 of them.

“Part of what the NUC will be looking for during the accreditation is the extent to which our collections will satisfy the requirement for quality, in terms of what we teach.

“NUC will check whether our students and staff have access to quality instructional materials particularly books in the library that will be able to reinforce learning and teaching.

“For this company to have come in the month of our accreditation is something Plateau State University is very happy about,’’

PLASU VC thanks BCIL company

The VC, however, thanked BCIL for donating books that cover relevant disciplines.

Izam added that the university was looking forward to more of such partnership with individuals and organisations, in order to promote excellence.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director, BCIL, Mr Sunday Jesmiel, while presenting the books to the vice-chancellor, said that the gesture was part of the company’s efforts to uplift the standard of education.

He added that BCIL had made provision of books to other educational institutions as part of its corporate social responsibilities, to aid teaching and learning.

