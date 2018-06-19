This Nigerian University might be going into extinction

news

The management of the Delta State University has raised an alarm over the current state of the institution saying the university might be going into extinction if urgent steps were not taken.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Victor Peretomode in an interview cited inadequate funding and lack of lecturers as two major reasons the institution may stop to exist anytime soon.

Peretomode regretted that the university was far from attaining standard infrastructure, including adequate lecturers.

According to Daily Post, there is an acute shortage of lecturers in the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Engineering, Pharmacy, English and Foundations of Education.

The VC, therefore, pleaded with the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to approve the university’s request for more funding by boosting the financial allocation accruing to the institution.

“Funding has remained the university’s biggest challenges. It affects everything, including adequate staffing. We don’t have lecturers; we need more lecturers. The university might go into extinction if there are no measure to address the infrastructural decay. The university needs a lot for a befitting standard, hence we appealed to Governor Okowa to come to our aid,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University said DELSU would have emerged as one of the best and sought-after universities in Nigeria but for its current situation.

6 DELSU lecturers dismissed in 2016

Recall that in 2018, the University Governing Council at its 97th regular meeting recommended the dismissal of six lecturers from the institution for sexual harassment of female students.

Their dismissal came after the reports of the disciplinary committee was set up to investigate lecturers involvement in sexual harassment scandal.