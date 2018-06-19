Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Student >

This Nigerian University might be going into extinction

DELSU This Nigerian University might be going into extinction

DELSU Vice Chancellor is raising alarm over inadequate funding and shortage if lecturers in the school.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DELSU students, your school might be going into extinction play

Delta State University Alumni House

(Robinsonelectric)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of the Delta State University has raised an alarm over the current state of the institution saying the university might be going into extinction if urgent steps were not taken.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Victor Peretomode in an interview cited inadequate funding and lack of lecturers as two major reasons the institution may stop to exist anytime soon.

Peretomode regretted that the university was far from attaining standard infrastructure, including adequate lecturers.

According to Daily Post, there is an acute shortage of lecturers in the Department of Medicine and Surgery, Nursing, Engineering, Pharmacy, English and Foundations of Education.

The VC, therefore, pleaded with the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa to approve the university’s request for more funding by boosting the financial allocation accruing to the institution.

Governor Okowa calls for sustainable peace Delta play

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

(Pulse)

ALSO READ: FG finally scraps HND certificate in Polytechnics

“Funding has remained the university’s biggest challenges. It affects everything, including adequate staffing. We don’t have lecturers; we need more lecturers. The university might go into extinction if there are no measure to address the infrastructural decay. The university needs a lot for a befitting standard, hence we appealed to Governor Okowa to come to our aid,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University said DELSU would have emerged as one of the best and sought-after universities in Nigeria but for its current situation.

6 DELSU lecturers dismissed in 2016

Recall that in 2018, the University Governing Council at its 97th regular meeting recommended the dismissal of six lecturers from the institution for sexual harassment of female students.

Their dismissal came after the reports of the disciplinary committee was set up to investigate lecturers involvement in sexual harassment scandal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 State of Education 70 yrs after, the 'best' Nigerian University is going...bullet
2 University of Ibadan UI remains the only Nigerian varsity among top...bullet
3 Higher National Diploma Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in...bullet

Related Articles

Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU appoints Omosule as new Bursar
National Universities Commission NUC releases list of approved varsities for postgraduate studies in Nigeria
Nigerian Maritime University Tertiary Institution begins academic activities with 196 students
5 things we remember about Festus Keyamo, President Buhari’s re-election bid spokesman
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver
In Enugu Igwe reportedly beaten to death by subjects
National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities in Nigeria
Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's address

Student Pulse

10 music students receive scholarship award from Ebenezer Obey
Free Education 10 music students receive scholarship award from Ebenezer Obey
JAMB
JAMB Board set to hold 2018 admission policy meeting on June 26
5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and Msc degrees
World Cup 2018 5 popular Universities in Russia to have your BSc and MSc degrees
Finally, FG scraps HND certificates in polytechnics
YABATECH Yaba College of Technology admits 14,912 students