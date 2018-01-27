news

For some students, Mathematics is like a rocket science, but a lady is simplifying the dreaded subject for underprivileged and drop out kids in River State.

Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule, a first-class mathematics graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University is making effort to ensure children, who are denied access to education by poverty understand mathematics, and she is doing this by teaching them the subject in Pidgin and Igbo language.

To drive this initiative, Cynthia established a PEEL initiative, a non-governmental organization that seeks to improve the life of underprivileged kids through education especially Mathematics.

The Maths graduate who goes by Cynthematics on social media runs her initiative with free tutoring programs for the kids on Saturdays, and on Thursdays, she teaches the kids at the Port Harcourt Remand Home.

Cynthia explains how she teaches Maths in Igbo

Explaining how she teaches Mathematics in Igbo and Pidgin, Cynthia said, '

'I gave them the maths questions in Nigerian pidgin and concepts they could relate to. For example, trying to find the sum of 5+7 became; ‘If you carry 5 yam join am with another seven yam, how many yam you go get?’ in Pidgin''.

Having tried to teach the kids in English in vain, Cynthia said she discovered teaching in English was a waste of time and that is why she decided to begin teaching Mathematics in Igbo and Pidgin language.