This lady teaches school dropouts Maths in Igbo and pidgin

Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule

Cynthia who is a first class graduate of Mathematics also found a non-governmental organization to educate dropouts.

  Published:
For some students, Mathematics is like a rocket science, but a lady is simplifying the dreaded subject for underprivileged and drop out kids in River State.

Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule, a first-class mathematics graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University is making effort to ensure children, who are denied access to education by poverty understand mathematics, and she is doing this by teaching them the subject in Pidgin and Igbo language.

This lady teaches school dropout Maths in Igbo and pidgin play

Cynthia during one of her FREE 'Maths clinic' at Community Secondary school Nkpolu

(Cynthia/Facebook)

 

To drive this initiative, Cynthia established a PEEL initiative, a non-governmental organization that seeks to improve the life of underprivileged kids through education especially Mathematics.

The Maths graduate who goes by Cynthematics on social media runs her initiative with free tutoring programs for the kids on Saturdays, and on Thursdays, she teaches the kids at the Port Harcourt Remand Home.

This lady teaches school dropout Maths in Igbo and pidgin play

Cynthia teaches less privilege pupils mathematics in Igbo language in River State

(Techpoint)

Cynthia explains how she teaches Maths in Igbo

Explaining how she teaches Mathematics in Igbo and Pidgin, Cynthia said, '

'I gave them the maths questions in Nigerian pidgin and concepts they could relate to. For example, trying to find the sum of 5+7 became;  ‘If you carry 5 yam join am with another seven yam, how many yam you go get?’ in Pidgin''.

This lady teaches school dropout Maths in Igbo and pidgin play

Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule teaches Mathematics in Igbo and Pigdin language

(Cynthia Onwuchuruba Bryte-Chinule)

Having tried to teach the kids in English in vain, Cynthia said she discovered teaching in English was a waste of time and that is why she decided to begin teaching Mathematics in Igbo and Pidgin language.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

