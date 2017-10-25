//
Home > Communities > Student >

This is why people are talking about Ilesa govt high school

#Ilesagovthighschool This is why people are talking about Ilesa government high school [PHOTOS]

Ilesa government high school has attained a new status and Twitter people cannot stop talking about it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The establishment of a set of new schools in Osun state has been driving a conversation on Twitter.

Nigerian secondary schools hardly trend on Twitter Nigeria but #ilesagovthighschool has been one topic people have been talking about online.

Why is a new government school in Ilesa an online topic in the first place?

The state of education in Nigeria gives us a clue. There can only be two reasons a Nigerian secondary school would be a talk of the town.

It is either the school condition is so poor that it has no government to rescue it from dilapidation or the government has built a new school with state of the art facilities that will make old student association members feel like going back to school.

One of the classrooms of the newly built Ilesa High School play

One of the classrooms of the newly built Ilesa High School

(Osun State Govt.)

 

This is the new status the Ilesha government high school has attained and Twitter people cannot stop talking about it.

 

According to the Communication Strategist of the Osun State Government, Ileowo Kikiowo, the online conversation about the school is because it is a world-class school which takes 3,000 pupils and furnished with internet facilities.

Computer facilities of the newly commissioned Ilesha Government High School play

Computer facilities of the newly commissioned Ilesha Government High School

(Osun State Government)

Is that all that makes it a trend on Twitter? No. There is more.

"We constructed 11 of them, one of them was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2016.  We commissioned another one yesterday and we will commission another one very soon as the administration wraps up. 

"They are newly established. The current Ilesa government high school is now located at the place where Ilesa grammar school used to be. The structures are dilapidated and we thought that instead of renovating why can we do something entirely new. Same thing to the one President Buhari commissioned. It used to be Oshogbo grammar school, the newly built one is now Oshogbo government high school, with school buses, basketball court and standard football pitch."

An areal view of the new Ilesa Govt High School play

An areal view of the new Ilesa Govt High School

(Osun State Govt)

This school has a lot of good facilities that are alien to Nigerian secondary schools. A good basketball court and a nice football pitch are common recreational features in private schools but Ilesa high school has these two for the studnets.

However, while many are celebrating the state government for improving the state of education in Osun state, it is also important to remind them about maintenance because that is one culture Nigerian government don't observe.

Congratulations to secondary school students in Osun state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 University Of Ibadan UI makes N43.3m from post UTME screening from...bullet
2 Aarinola Olaiya Meet the first OAU distinction student in Surgery in...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion OAU's 28 years of first-class jinx is all about...bullet

Related Articles

Aarinola Olaiya Meet the first OAU distinction student in Surgery in 28 years
Pulse Opinion OAU's 28 years of first-class jinx is all about lecturers' ego
Amechi Amuegbunam Nigerian student jailed in US for defrauding 17 companies of $3.7m
In Anambra 2 principals sacked for collecting illegal fees from students
Covenant University Bishop Oyedepo explains how his adopted son was rusticated
Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology Now that LAUTECH calls off one strike, how long will it take to start another?

Student Pulse

A primary school in Delta state.
In Delta Commissioner for Education says there is no land to build schools in Asaba
Umaru Musa Yaradu'a University
Umar Musa Yaradu'a University 'We engage snake hunters, not snake charmers'- Dean of Students Affairs
Law school graduands.
Nigerian Law School 1,272 students will not be called to bar because they failed their final exams
JAMB Board plans deployment of malpractice device for future examination