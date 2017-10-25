This is why people are talking about Ilesa govt high school

The establishment of a set of new schools in Osun state has been driving a conversation on Twitter.

Nigerian secondary schools hardly trend on Twitter Nigeria but #ilesagovthighschool has been one topic people have been talking about online.

Why is a new government school in Ilesa an online topic in the first place?

The state of education in Nigeria gives us a clue. There can only be two reasons a Nigerian secondary school would be a talk of the town.

It is either the school condition is so poor that it has no government to rescue it from dilapidation or the government has built a new school with state of the art facilities that will make old student association members feel like going back to school.

This is the new status the Ilesha government high school has attained and Twitter people cannot stop talking about it.

According to the Communication Strategist of the Osun State Government, Ileowo Kikiowo, the online conversation about the school is because it is a world-class school which takes 3,000 pupils and furnished with internet facilities.

Is that all that makes it a trend on Twitter? No. There is more.

"We constructed 11 of them, one of them was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in December 2016. We commissioned another one yesterday and we will commission another one very soon as the administration wraps up.

"They are newly established. The current Ilesa government high school is now located at the place where Ilesa grammar school used to be. The structures are dilapidated and we thought that instead of renovating why can we do something entirely new. Same thing to the one President Buhari commissioned. It used to be Oshogbo grammar school, the newly built one is now Oshogbo government high school, with school buses, basketball court and standard football pitch."

This school has a lot of good facilities that are alien to Nigerian secondary schools. A good basketball court and a nice football pitch are common recreational features in private schools but Ilesa high school has these two for the studnets.

However, while many are celebrating the state government for improving the state of education in Osun state, it is also important to remind them about maintenance because that is one culture Nigerian government don't observe.

Congratulations to secondary school students in Osun state.