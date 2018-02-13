Home > Communities > Student >

Suspended student union leader apologizes to management

Federal Polytechnic Auchi Suspended student union leader apologizes to management

The student union leader said he was used by external forces to disrupt academic activities in the polytechnic.

Auchi Polytechnic Gate

(Premium Times)
The suspended student union leader at the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Unareloukpia Patrick has apologized to the Polytechnic management for bringing down the reputation of the school.

Patrick who was suspended in November 2017 alongside two other union members said they were used by some disgruntled elements to disrupt academic activities at the institution.

He begged the Polytechnic's Acting Rector for forgiveness saying “we are all human and therefore susceptible to manipulations by external forces at one time or the other. And as human too, our consciences do tell us that indeed, enough is enough. This is exactly my case in the whole events that have been going on in Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi,’’

Dr. Sanusi Jimah, ActinG Rector, Auchi Polytechnic

(LearnIT)

 

Union leader explains how they were used to disrupt academic activities

Patrick who was the Speaker of the Students Union Government (SUG) before his suspension said some student leaders were paid to organize series of protests and to cast aspersion and discredit the Acting Rector of the institution, Dr. Sanusi Jimah.

ALSO READ: Suspended student union leaders explain why they rejected VC's recall offer

He said, “I want to let the general public know that I have never and can never be part of those who want to perpetuate evil in the name of Aluta struggle to disrupt the peaceful running of Auchi Polytechnic.

“I hereby apologize to the management of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi, ably led by the amiable and dynamic Acting Rector, Dr. Momodu Sanusi Jimah, to please forgive me.

“And also to make it known that I am ready to come out plain to defend my actions if called upon to do so.

Meanwhile, the suspended student union leaders at the University of Benin have been recalled by the management on Tuesday, February 2018.

