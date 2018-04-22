news

The Student Union Government at the Benue State University has suspended the speaker of the union, Fanen Anjie for allegedly misappropriating N2.2m.

The union at its last sitting suspended the speaker and clerk after the alleged fraud was uncovered following an investigation launched by five members of the parliament.

According to the Nation, the university management released N2.2 million for development projects in each department, but the speaker at a plenary told other members of the union that only N1.5m was released for the project.

Anje was allegedly exposed when five members of the parliament were suspicious about the total money released and approached the Dean of Students’ Affairs (DSA) to find out the exact money approved by the management.

The Dean according to reports told the curious members that N2.29 million was released for the projects, with each department expected to get N80,000.

Following the revelation, the members of the parliament called for an emergency sitting, where they confronted the speaker with their findings.

Meanwhile, one of the five members who raised suspicion, Msonter Anzaa, representing the Clinical Sciences, the speaker did not show remorse when he was confronted with facts. He added that Anjie tried to bribe members to discontinue the voting for his suspension.

He said, “Our suspicion was fuelled by the information we received from a source in the management. Then, we took the matter up and found out that more than N2.2 million was released. The suspended speaker couldn’t deny he was given N80,000 for every member rather than the N50,000 he disclosed. Before he was suspended, Anjie called some members behind and promised to give them N80,000 in order not to make them sign a document for his suspension.

“We have documents to show everyone the exact amount Anjie collected from the management. Yet he is refusing to return the money. I am thoroughly disappointed in him. If these are the kind of people preparing to take over leadership of this country, then we are in trouble. A young man who is entrusted with public funds found the courage to divert the money and turned round to threaten those demanding accountability. Should we have put our hands between our thighs and watched Anjie embezzling funds belonging to all students?”

Suspended speaker reacts

Reacting to the allegation against him, the suspended speaker said his suspension did not follow due process, adding that he remained the speaker of the union.

He said his travail was plotted by members he described as “disgruntled elements”, who, he said, did not like his style of leadership. He said the DSA was used against him, because of his disagreement with the dean.