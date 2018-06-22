Pulse.ng logo
Students want sacked lecturer in sex scandal to be prosecuted

The National Association of Nigerian students wants Prof Richard Akindele to be prosecuted for demanding sexual favour from his student.

Students want sacked lecturer in sex scandal to be prosecuted play

Nigerian students union members

(Abusidiqu)
Following the dismissal of Prof Richard Akindele for requesting five round of sex from a female student to increase her grade, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS are now calling for the prosecution of the sacked lecturer.

The National President of the students association,  Aruna Kadiri commended the  Obafemi Awolowo University management saying its decision to sack the lecturer would greatly save the image of the university.

Kadiri said the university management was aware that NANS was watching the entire investigation processes with keen interest adding that the school authorities had no option than to let justice prevail.

VC says OAU has the best ICT facility in Nigeria play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Pmparrot)

 

The students' leader also said NANS had on several times warned OAU management against sweeping the matter under the carpet as doing so will make Nigerian students to come hard on them.

“So, what OAU has done on this matter is well commendable and NANS appreciates it as a union. It will serve as a warning to every other lecturer that they cannot just be harassing our ladies in any form,” he said.

ALSO READ: 5 times lecturers have been accused of sexual harassment in 2018

OAU sacks Prof Akindele after two months of investigation

Recall that following a series of investigation, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof Eyitope Ogunmodede announced the sacking at a press conference on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Ile Ife.

Ogunmodede said the Governing Council of the institution sacked the lecturer, “having found him guilty of all the charges against him.”

Recall that Prof Akindele was exposed in a phone conversation between him and the student on  Monday, April 9, 2018.

