The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has reportedly threatened to withdraw their support for Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU if they are not consulted before going on strike.

The National President of the students union, Comrade Chinonso Obasi said this on Thursday, June 7, 2018, during a media briefing on the state of education and nation in Abuja.

Obasi said NANS plays some important roles to ensure the Federal Government meets the demands of the university union.

ASUU strike is usually politicised

Obasi also said Nigerian lecturers' industrial actions are usually politicised.

He therefore, said that NANS will not give ASUU another opportunity if they are not properly consulted.

He said: “ASUU must not be politicising strikes; they must also know that strike is not the only option for them to achieve what they want.

''We made a strong warning to ASUU not to give them any other solidarity if they embark on strike if we are not properly consulted.’’

“If you want to embark on this strike, properly carry along the students’ leaders so that they can also be in the same direction with you.

“As of now, we are not aware that their demands have not been met because they don’t also value the fact that we always play role in getting what they want.''

The students union president also attributed falling standard of education in Nigeria to ASUU's incessant and prolonged strikes.