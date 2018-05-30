Shun cultism, drugs, V-C tells students

news

Prof. Abel Olayinka, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan on Wednesday cautioned students particularly those of the tertiary institutions against drugs.

Olayinka, who spoke at the 46th matriculation of the St. Augustine College of Education, Akoka, Lagos, noted that drugs generally had destroyed the lives of Nigerian youths.

He said the issue of drug abuse was a global phenomenon that had impacted negatively on students’ academic performance.

“The dangers associated with the drug abuse are numerous, top of which is the academic performance that suffers greatly.

“A student may find himself/herself sleeping during lecture periods or unable to write examinations while under the influence of drugs.

“These drugs have the direct toxic effects on the brain and can sometimes lead to death.

“I strongly advise that you avoid the use of any of these drugs and if you have started, you should quit as soon as possible,’’ the vice-chancellor, represented by Prof. Kolawole Akinsola, the Director, Directorate of Affiliated Institutions, University of Ibadan, said.

Olayinka also admonished the matriculating students to be security-conscious and be wary of the friends they keep.

“Students are urged to shun cultism, violence and criminal conducts that are inimical to the development of the society.’’

Earlier, the Acting Provost of the college, the Rev. Sr. Mary Ezeasor, restated that the college was committed to enhancing the quality of learning for sustainable national development.

“The college will continue to fulfill its vision and mission faithfully by enhancing the quality of teachers through focused dynamic teacher-education programmes.

“We will also continue to maintain academic excellence and moral training as well as adhering strictly to the high standards required by the various regulatory bodies in charge of our programmes.

“Our college has grown from diploma and NCE-awarding institution to a degree-awarding one in affiliation with the University of Ibadan.

“Currently, we offer Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) programme with the approval of the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN),” she said.

She advised the newly admitted students to remain focused and be determined in achieving their goals.

“I urge you to be focused on acquiring the training and knowledge offered by the college from the onset,’’ Ezeasor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that St. Augustine College of Education also known as ‘Project TIME’ (Teachers’ Training in Moral and Religious Education) is affiliated to the University of Ibadan.

It was established in 1971 by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The college matriculated over 100 students who were admitted for the various degree programmes for the 2017/2018 academic session.