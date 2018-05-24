The National Universities Commission has shut down 58 Universities across the country. See the list.
The universities according to the Commission are yet to be licensed by the Federal Government and have all been shut down for violating the national standard for education.
In a bulletin coming from the office of the Commission's Executive Secretary dated May 14, 2018, listed all the illegal universities across the country.
1. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, operating anywhere in Nigeria.
2. Christians of Charity American University of Science and Technology, Nkpor, Anambra State or any of its other campuses
3. University of Industry, Yaba, Lagos or any of its other campuses
4. University of Applied Sciences and Management, Port Novo, Republic of Benin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
5. Blacksmith University, Akwa or any of its other campuses
6. Volta University College, HO, Volta Region, Ghana or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
7. Royal University, Izhia, PO BOX 800, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State or any of its other campuses
8. Atlanta University, Anyigba, Kogi state or any of its other campuses
9. United Christian University, Macotis campus, Imo State or any of its other campuses
10. United Nigeria University College, Okija Anambra State or any of its other campuses.
11. Samuel Ahmadu University, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its other campuses
12. UNESCO University, Ndoni, Rivers State or any of its other campuses
13. Saint Augustine’s University of Technology, Jos, Pleateu State or any of its other campuses
14. The International University, Missouri USA, Kano and Lagos studies centres or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
15. Collumbus University, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria
16. Tiu International University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
17. Pebbles University, UK operating anywhere in Nigeria
18. London External Studies, UK, operating anywhere in Nigeria
19. Pilgrims University operating anywhere in Nigeria
20. Lobi Business School, Makurdi, Benue State or any of its campuses in Nigeria
21. West African Christian University operating anywhere in Nigeria
22. Bolta University College, Aba or any of its campuses in Nigeria
23. JBC Seminary Inc. (Wukari Jubilee University) Kaduna illegal campus
24. Western University, Esie Kwara State or any of its campuses in Nigeria
25. St. Andrews University College, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
26. EC-Council USA, Ikeja Lagos Study Centre
27. Atlas University, Ikot Udoso Uko, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
28. Concept College/Universities (London) Ilorin or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
29. Halifax Gateway University, Ikeja or any of its campuses in Nigeria
30. Kingdom of Christ University, Abuja or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
31. Acada University, Akinlalu Oyo state or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
32. Filfom University, Mbaise, Imo State or any of its other campuses in Nigeria
33. Houdegbe North American University campuses in Nigeria
34. Atlantic Intercontinental University, Okija Anambra State
35. Open International University, Akure
36. Middle Belt University (North Central University) Otukpo
37. Lead Way University, Ugheli, Delta State
38. Metro University, Dutse/Bwari Abuja
39. Southend University, Ngwuro Egeru (Afam) Ndoki, Rivers State
40. Olympic University, Nsukka, Enugu State
41. Federal College of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, Abuja
42. Temple University, Abuja
43. Irish University Business School, London, operating anywhere in Nigeria
44. National University of Technology, Lafia, Nasarawa State
45. University of Accountancy and Management Studies, Mowe, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway and its annex at 41, Ikorodu road, Lagos.
46. University of Education, Wenneba Ghana operating anywhere in Nigeria
47. Cape Coast University, Ghana operating in Nigeria
48. African University Cooperative Development (AUCD) Cotonou, Benin Republic operating anywhere in Nigeria
49. Pacific Western University, Denver Colorado, Oweri study centre
50. Evangel University of America and Chudick Management Academic, Lagos
51. Enugu State University of Science and Technology (Gboko campus)
52. Career Light Resources Centre, Jos
53. University of West Africa, Kwali Abuja, FCT
54. Coastal University, Iba Oku, Akwa Ibom State
55. Kaduna Business School, Kaduna
56. Royal University of Theology, Minna, Niger State
57. West African Union University, in collaboration with International Professional College of Administration, Science and Technology, Nigeria operating anywhere in Nigeria
58. Gospel Missionary Foundation (GMF), Theological University, 165 Isolo road, Cele bus stop, Egbe Ikotun, Lagos.