Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Two secondary school students in Ondo state join university cult group because they want their teachers to fear them.

(Vanguard)
Two secondary school students arrested for being cult members have said explained why they decided to become members of a cult group in Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo state.

The two students, Sadiq Jimoh and Raji Wasiu, of Oroke High School, Akungba-Akoko said they join the university cult group because they want their teachers to fear them.

The students during their arraignment cult members also confessed to the police that they were lured into the secret group because they told promised some benefits if the became members.

“After they (cult members at AAUA) approached us, we agreed with them because we want to belong, want to be respected by our fellow student, we want our teachers to fear us, we don’t want any more harassment in school or in town”, they said.

“They told us during initiation that once we became members, we would become untouchable in or out of school.

“We were even told that money would be made available to us all the time if we agreed to be members”.

According to Vanguard, a police source said that the students immediately after their initiation into the cult group began to terrorise Akungba-Akoko community and environs.

How they were arrested

Jimoh and Wasiu according to reports were arrested at a hotel in Akungba by detective police when they were allegedly planning to launch an attack on a rival cult.

Explaining how the suspected cultists were arrested, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, Gbenga Adeyanju, said, “On 06/06/2018, at about 3.30p.m., information was received that some suspected cultists, who had been terrorizing Akungba-Akoko community and environs were planning an attack.

The CP said the police worked on the tip-off and arrested the suspected cultists.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

