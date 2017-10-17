Home > Communities > Student >

Redeemer's University to announce cure for Monkeypox soon

Monkeypox Redeemer's University to announce cure for viral disease soon

The University's spokesperson said the institution has become African Powerhouse as it played a major role to ensure Ebola was kicked out of the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vice Chancellor of Redeemer's University, Prof. Zacheus Debo Adeyewa play

Vice Chancellor of Redeemer's University, Prof. Zacheus Debo Adeyewa

(Redeemer's University)
A team of experts and researchers are currently working to find medical solutions to Monkeypox.

According to the institution's Directorate of Corporate Affairs, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, the university's team of experts are working and would soon announce solutions to the epidemic.

"Currently, we have Monkeypox in the country and the whole nation is looking towards the institution for a solution. Our team of experts are working day and night and very soon they will announce their findings."

He added that Redeemer's University is now the African Powerhouse as it played a major role in ensuring Ebola was kicked out of the country.

Corroborating this assertion, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Zacheus Adeyewa at the pre-convocation press conference of the university's ninth convocation said the Federal Government is still owing the University a sum of $375,000 spent on research aimed at preventing the spread of  Ebola virus in 2014.

ALSO READ: Redeemer's University says expelled student wants to tarnish school image

He added that the Institution's African Centre of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases has become the best rated among its peers in Africa through its profound research outputs, innovation and manpower development for the continent.

According to reports, there is no known cure yet for Monkeypox but it is said it can be managed.

