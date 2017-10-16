The management of the Redeemer's University has issued a statement explaining why Adebowale Adedayo was expelled after writing his final exams.

Adedayo was expelled on Thursday, October 12 because of a Facebook post which the university said portrays the management in a bad light.

The student who was also the SUG president of the school said he did not target anybody in his social media post and despite issuing a disclaimer, the university still went ahead to expel him without informing his parents.

In a n exclusive response released to Pulse, Redeemer's university said Adedayo is trying to tarnish the image of the University and that of the senior officers.

"His case is purely a disciplinary issue in conformity with the stance and vision of the University. He has chosen to tarnish the image of the University with a pack of lies like he had done previously.

"​His claims are untrue and ​dodge the real issues for which he was disciplined.

"The ploy to smear the image of very senior officers of the University and also discolour the issues to gain public sympathy is quite unfortunate and speaks volumes to discerning minds.

"The University has been magnanimous to offer a lifeline to retrace his steps and recover his destiny

​"In spite of his misdemeanour​; but it is unfortunate that instead of showing penitence and embracing the opportunity, he has again, chosen to further portray the University in a bad light."

ALSO READ: Redeemer's University expelled student after writing final exams

Adedayo who is also an actor also accused the university of denying him of the happiness he was looking forward to.