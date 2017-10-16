Home > Communities > Student >

Redeemer's University says student wants to tarnish school image

#RedeemAdebowale Redeemer's University says expelled student wants to 'tarnish school image'

Adedayo was expelled because of a Facebook post which the university said portrays the management in a bad light.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Redeemers University expelled Debo Adedayo on his graduation day play

Redeemers University expelled Debo Adedayo on his graduation day

(Saharareporters/Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of the Redeemer's University has issued a statement explaining why Adebowale Adedayo was expelled after writing his final exams.

Adedayo was expelled on Thursday, October 12 because of a Facebook post which the university said portrays the management in a bad light.

The student who was also the SUG president of the school said he did not target anybody in his social media post and despite issuing a disclaimer, the university still went ahead to expel him without informing his parents.

Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam play

Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam

(Punch)

 

In a n exclusive response released to Pulse, Redeemer's university said Adedayo is trying to tarnish the image of the University and that of the senior officers.

"His case is purely a disciplinary issue in conformity with the stance and vision of the University. He has chosen to tarnish the image of the University with a pack of lies like he had done previously.

"​His claims are untrue and ​dodge the real issues for which he was disciplined.

"The ploy to smear the image of very senior officers of the University and also discolour the issues to gain public sympathy is quite unfortunate and speaks volumes to discerning minds.

"The University has been magnanimous to offer a lifeline to retrace his steps and recover his destiny

​"In spite of his misdemeanour​; but it is unfortunate that instead of showing penitence and embracing the opportunity, he has again, chosen to further portray the University in a bad light."

ALSO READ: Redeemer's University expelled student after writing final exams

Adedayo who is also an actor also accused the university of denying him of the happiness he was looking forward to.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 UNILAG Student rusticated for 4 semesters after dancing with late VC statuebullet
2 Redeemers' University Management expels student after writing final...bullet
3 University Of Lagos Two UNILAG lecturers allegedly stab studentbullet

Related Articles

University Of Lagos Two UNILAG lecturers allegedly stab student
Redeemer's University Expelled student says he spent his life savings to promote school
NYSC Kidnapped Corps member refuses to be redeployed after regaining freedom
University of Ibadan UI hosts RCCG General Overseer
Higher Institution List of private universities in Nigeria
UNIUYO New VC might not be inaugurated due to sexual assault case
Redeemers' University Management expels student after writing final exams because of his social media post

Student Pulse

Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam
#RedeemAdebowale Banky W and other celebs condemn Redeemer's University for expelling student
Debo Adedayo was expelled from Redeemer's University after writing his final exam
Redeemer's University Expelled student says he spent his life savings to promote school
Student rusticated after dancing with the statue of late UNILAG's former VC
University Of Lagos Student who danced with VC statue in UNILAG says she was not rusticated
Prof. Peter Okebukola
Caleb University Ex NUC Secretary wants students to develop Nigeria with their talents