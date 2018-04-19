Home > Communities > Student >

Rector warns new students against wearing skimpy dresses

The Polytechnic Ibadan Rector warns new students against wearing skimpy dresses

The Polytechnic Rector warns that no student should wear skirts that expose their thighs or blouses that show their chests.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rector warns new students against wearing skimpy dresses play

The polytechnic Ibadan warned new students against wearing clothes that expose their thighs

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Rector of The Polytechnic,  Ibadan, Professor Olatunde Fawole has warned newly admitted students of the institution against all forms of indecent dressing.

Fawole warned the students during the 2017/2018 matriculation ceremony saying the institution would not compromise its hard-earned impressive image for damaging misconduct from any student.

Rector warns new students against wearing skimpy dresses play

Professor Olatunde Fawole, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Ibadan

(PM Parrot)

 

He said, “female students are not allowed to wear skimpy dresses that will expose their thighs or blouses that will expose their breasts or other sensitive parts of their bodies.

“The institution also disallows male students from putting on suggestive dresses or wearing of earrings and weaving of hair.”

ALSO READ: UK Govt announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian students

Recall that in March 2015, the Rector issued same warning to polytechnic students saying the school management would expel students who wear clothes that expose their sensitive body parts.

Fawole added any form of misconduct by the students will not be tolerated, harping on indecent dressing.

7,961 students admitted out of 15,768 that applied

While congratulating the new students for gaining admission into the institution, Fawole said only a few of them were admitted out of the over 15,768 applicants who made the polytechnic either their first or second choice and the 7,961 candidates who sought admission into the Higher National Diploma programme of the institution.

The Rector, speaking about the institution said, the school, Ibadan is one of the first generations of polytechnics in Nigeria which has over the years produced four other polytechnics in Oyo state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Free Education UK announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian...bullet
2 NYSC Agency announces requirements for 2018 Batch A orientation campingbullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

National Universities Commission NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible
NYSC Agency announces resumption date for prospective corps members
Abia Poly Polytechnic students protest nonpayment of lecturers’ salaries
Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Lecturer threatens to renounce citizenship because of social injustice
2018 UTME JAMB says there is no admission cut-off mark yet
NYSC Agency announces requirements for 2018 Batch A orientation camping
DJ Cuppy Disc Jockey explains why she is sending 10 people with disabilities to university [VIDEO]
Free Education UK announces new scholarship scheme for Nigerian students, others
Prof Ikenna Onyido Former VC says Nigerian Universities produce ‘Internet Professors’
Lagos State University LASU ends part time programs, introduces distant learning

Student Pulse

LASU ends part time programs, introduces distant learning
Lagos State University LASU ends part time programs, introduces distant learning
University reportedly indicts sex-for-mark professor, suspends him indefinitely
OAU Sex Scandal University reportedly indicts sex-for-mark professor, suspends him indefinitely
Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal
NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible
National Universities Commission NUC sets up committee to make tertiary education accessible