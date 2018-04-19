Rector warns new students against wearing skimpy dresses

news

The Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Professor Olatunde Fawole has warned newly admitted students of the institution against all forms of indecent dressing.

Fawole warned the students during the 2017/2018 matriculation ceremony saying the institution would not compromise its hard-earned impressive image for damaging misconduct from any student.

He said, “female students are not allowed to wear skimpy dresses that will expose their thighs or blouses that will expose their breasts or other sensitive parts of their bodies.

“The institution also disallows male students from putting on suggestive dresses or wearing of earrings and weaving of hair.”

Recall that in March 2015, the Rector issued same warning to polytechnic students saying the school management would expel students who wear clothes that expose their sensitive body parts.

Fawole added any form of misconduct by the students will not be tolerated, harping on indecent dressing.

7,961 students admitted out of 15,768 that applied

While congratulating the new students for gaining admission into the institution, Fawole said only a few of them were admitted out of the over 15,768 applicants who made the polytechnic either their first or second choice and the 7,961 candidates who sought admission into the Higher National Diploma programme of the institution.

The Rector, speaking about the institution said, the school, Ibadan is one of the first generations of polytechnics in Nigeria which has over the years produced four other polytechnics in Oyo state.