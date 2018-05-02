news

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Prof. Kolawole Salako, has encouraged female students of the institution to report any lecturer who demands sex from them.

Salako said the act of making sexual demands from female students is an aberration. He, therefore, urged the students to report any lecturer found to be making such demands to the university authorities.

The VC also made it known that the university in the past had sacked some lecturers who were indicted for demanding sex from students to increase their marks.

He said, “We have sacked a lot of lecturers in the past who were found guilty of demanding sex in exchange for marks. I have given the students of this institution the assurance of 100 per cent support from the authorities if they are abused. We won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university. We also frown on the act of demanding gifts in exchange for marks.”

The Vice-Chancellor assured the students of the institution's support saying, “we won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university. If anybody is violated, the violator will not go scot-free.”

The Vice Chancellor's instruction to the students came after Professor Richard Akindele, a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, who was recently in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student was suspended by the university.

Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.