Home > Communities > Student >

Randy lecturers in trouble as VC encourages students to report them

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Lecturers who demand sex in trouble as VC encourages students to report them

FUNAAB Vice-Chancellor says any lecturer that demands sex from the university students will not go scot-free.

  • Published:
Lecturers who demand sex in trouble as VC encourages students to report them play

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).jpg

(FUNAAB)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, FUNAAB, Prof. Kolawole Salako,  has encouraged female students of the institution to report any lecturer who demands sex from them.

Salako said the act of making sexual demands from female students is an aberration. He, therefore, urged the students to report any lecturer found to be making such demands to the university authorities.

The VC also made it known that the university in the past had sacked some lecturers who were indicted for demanding sex from students to increase their marks.

Lecturers who demand sex in trouble as VC encourages students to report them play

FUNNAB VC encourages students to report them

(Ogun news)

ALSO READ: ASUU president wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed

He said, “We have sacked a lot of lecturers in the past who were found guilty of demanding sex in exchange for marks. I have given the students of this institution the assurance of 100 per cent support from the authorities if they are abused. We won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university.  We also frown on the act of demanding gifts in exchange for marks.

The Vice-Chancellor assured the students of the institution's support saying, “we won’t condone sex-for-marks in this university. If anybody is violated, the violator will not go scot-free.”

OAU lecturer suspended for demanding sex from female student

The Vice Chancellor's instruction to the students came after Professor Richard Akindele, a lecturer at the Department of Accounting at Obafemi Awolowo, who was recently in the news for demanding five rounds of sex from a female student was suspended by the university.

Prof Akindele was exposed on Monday, April 9, 2018, when the audio conversation between him and the female student went viral.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after...bullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 Adeyemi College of Education 2 students get life sentence for...bullet

Related Articles

Obafemi Awolowo University Osun govt shuts OAU over alleged 1.8b tax evasion [PHOTOS]
Achiever University 31 out of 340 students graduate with first class
WASSCE WAEC says exam papers did not leak
Sex-for-Mark Here's why lecturers rejected proposed sexual harassment bill in 2016
Lagos State University LASU is making school life more interesting with new students ID card
Sex-For-Mark ASUU President wants randy lecturers to be named and shamed
Popular Tertiary Institutions These are the 10 most sought-after universities in Nigeria in 2017
Exam Malpractice WAEC is going to deal with candidates who bought answers online
Bayero University, Kano VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook, Twitter
Adeyemi College of Education 2 students get life sentence for initiating girls into cultism by raping them

Student Pulse

Osun govt shuts OAU over alleged 1.8b tax evasion [PHOTOS]
Obafemi Awolowo University Osun govt shuts OAU over alleged 1.8b tax evasion [PHOTOS]
God is the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG- VC
University of Lagos God is the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG- VC
5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred tertiary institution in Nigeria
University of Ilorin 5 reasons UNILORIN is the most preferred tertiary institution in Nigeria
VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook
Bayero University, Kano VC wants Nigerian students to promote folklores on Facebook, Twitter