Pan-Atlantic University hosts first undergraduate career fair

Pan-Atlantic University is set to host the first undergraduate Career Fair in Lagos, Nigeria.

With the aim of bridging the gap between undergraduate students and employers, PAU, as it’s popularly referred will constitute the undergraduates quest for jobs, and the employer's search for the best of talents, where both parties can interact, interview and recruit with the aim of finding the best fit for both parties.

The Career Fair

PAU will host over 50 local and international organisations of great repute to a full-day networking experience. The fair is slated for 15th February 2018 at the Main campus in Ibeju-Lekki .

Organisations in attendance just like the University have a proven record of accomplishment of excellence, trust and integrity.

