Home > Communities > Student >

Pan-Atlantic University hosts first undergraduate career fair

Pan-Atlantic University Lagos based Institution hosts maiden undergraduate career fair

PAU will host over 50 local and international organisations to a full-day networking experience, in order to connect undergraduate students and employers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos based private Institution hosts maiden undergraduate career fair play

Pan-Atlantic University

(PAU)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pan-Atlantic University is set to host the first undergraduate Career Fair in Lagos, Nigeria.

With the aim of bridging the gap between undergraduate students and employers, PAU, as it’s popularly referred will constitute the undergraduates quest for jobs, and the employer's search for the best of talents, where both parties can interact, interview and recruit with the aim of finding the best fit for both parties.

The Career Fair

PAU will host over 50 local and international organisations of great repute to a full-day networking experience. The fair is slated for 15th February 2018 at the Main campus in Ibeju-Lekki .

Lagos based private Institution hosts maiden undergraduate career fair play

Pan-Atlantic University

(PAU)

 

Organisations in attendance just like the University have a proven record of accomplishment of excellence, trust and integrity.

Join the conversation on social media (Instagram and Twitter) by using the hashtag, #PAUCareerFair.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 University of Benin Suspended students reject VC's offer to recall thembullet
2 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet
3 University of Lagos UNILAG VC apologises to students over blackout...bullet

Related Articles

#GidiFest2018 Culture festival moves to hard rock cafe' beach front
R.S.V.P Luxury hospitality brand brings you 2nd edition of African Heritage Week
Smirnoff X1 Tour Benin gets a feel for the ultimate party experience
Open Mic Night Sailors Lounge gives you the opportunity to entertain your friends
Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive) 2face, Tiwa Savage, RMD, Basketmouth to speak at 6th edition
SLAY Festival She Leads Africa to hold 2nd edition this February
Quilox Wizkid, Big Shaq, Olamide, Burnaboy attend luxury nightclub's 24-hour party
The Assembly Bukky Karibi-Whyte, Unlimited LA, others to speak at Speed Mentoring Night event series
The GHAV Summit Girl Hub Africa Volunteers Network to hold maiden edition in February
Ezinne Chinkata Stylist presents the 'Zinkata Christmas Fair'

Student Pulse

University of Nigeria, Nsukka
University Of Nigeria UNN matriculates 10,000 students under tight security
5 reasons you should consider a part-time job while in school
Students Guide 5 reasons you should consider a part-time job while in school
UNIOSUN students protest to defend lecturer sanction for flogging them
Osun State University UNIOSUN students protest to defend lecturer accused of flogging them
Blackout in UNILAG hostels as student blame NASU members
University of Lagos UNILAG students blame NASU for blackout in hostels