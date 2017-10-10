Following the mass failure recorded in a test conducted for teachers in Kaduna, the state government is planning to recruit 25,000 teachers to replace the 'unqualified' ones.

The State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai while receiving World Bank delegation in his office on Monday, October 9, said the state is going to recruit new teachers to restore dignity and quality to its education sector.

Explaining the reason for the recruitment, El-Rufai said the government tested the primary school teachers in the state and 66% (21780) out of 33,000 teachers failed the test.

“We tested our 33,000 primary school teachers, we gave them primary four exams and required they must get at least 75 percent but am sad to announce that 66 percent of them failed to get the requirements.

The governor, however, stated that his administration would disengage the unqualified primary school teachers to restore confidence in public schools.

He also noted that hiring teachers in the past was politicised, adding that his administration is bringing young and qualified teachers to primary school in the state to restore the dignity of education in the state.

The Governor said, “the hiring of teachers in the past was politicized and we intend to change that by bringing in young and qualified primary school teachers to restore the dignity of education in the state,”

The Governor therefore stressed that the new teachers would be redeployed across the state to balance the issue of teacher-pupil ratio.