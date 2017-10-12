Home > Communities > Student >

Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17 As in certificate exams

International Day Of The Girl Child Osinbajo congratulates girl with 17 As in Certificate Exams

VP says her success shows there is no difference between a boy and a girl child in terms of capacity and resourcefulness.

Nigerian Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo congratulating Akam Ayo Blessing for emerging the best student with 17 As in Certificate Exams play

The Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Akam Ayo Blessing for emerging as the Best Female Basic Education Certificate Examination Candidate, with 17As and one C.

Osinbajo congratulated the girl for her excellent result when he received a delegation of girl child rights advocates from various schools for the annual celebration of the Girl Child Day on Wednesday, October 11, in Abuja

The VP said her success demonstrates that there is absolutely no difference between a boy and a girl child in terms of capacity and resourcefulness.

"Girls are not less intelligent or resourceful than boys. Only those who, for some reason or the other, want to deceive themselves would argue at all that there is a difference of any kind, especially in intelligence or capacity, between men and women.

ALSO READ: Meet the 25-yr-old Nigerian who developed detonation engine to solve electricity problems

Osinbajo, however, renews commitment and assured the delegates of the release of the remaining Chibok girls who are kidnapped by Boko Haram members in April 2014.

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

