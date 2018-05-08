news

Only 26 out of 26,637 students billed to graduate from Lagos State University, LASU will bag First Class Honours during its 22nd convocation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Olanrewaju Fagbohun announced this figures at the media briefing about the convocation on Monday, May 7, 2018.

The convocation according to Vanguard would hold on May 23 and 24 the university campus at Ojo, along the Badagry Expressway.

Fagbohun told newsmen that the best graduating student for the 2017/2018 academic session recorded a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4.7.

Analysis of the graduands list

The VC also said that out of the 21,637 students, 201 were diploma students, 21,481 were first degree on both part-time and full-time while 4,955 were higher degree students, whose results have been approved by the University Senate.

“For the diploma level, two graduates made a distinction, 39 made upper credit, 147 finished with lower credit while 13 ended with pass division.

“For the first degree, 26 had first class honours, 1,084 students bag second class upper division, 17,323 students finished in the second class lower division, 2,940 third class honours and 108 finished with pass division,’’\

For the higher degrees, Fagbohun said, 1,589 students would get postgraduate diploma award, 299 students would receive academic master's degree, 3,022 to get professional masters’ degree while 45 would be awarded the doctoral degree.

The VC, however, explained that the university produced such a large number of graduates this year because students on its External System Programme (Part-Time students) which was closed in 2017 were included.