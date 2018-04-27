news

The authorities of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in Ondo State have asked the students to pay N12,000 each as a condition for the institution to reopen on Monday, April 30, 2018, after shutting it down for three months.

The school announced the condition for resumption following the recommendation of the panel set up by the management to investigate the violent protest that eventually led to the closure of the school in January.

The panel slammed the students with N168m as damages for destroying school properties during their protest against the management's no fee, no exam policy.

Governing Council Chairman speaks on resumption

Speaking about the resumption, the Governing Council Chairman, of the institution Mr Banji Alabi said the resumption was authorised after due consultations with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The statement reads: “All fresh students (ND 1 and HND 1) are to resume on Monday, April 30, 2018, while returning students are to resume on May 14, 2018.”

In addition to the N12,000 reparation fees, the Council also said returning students must submit an apology letter in which each student must pledge to be of good conduct after resumption.

The council also said the letter must be signed by a prominent member of society, including elected members of House of Assembly, civil servants not below the rank of a Permanent Secretary, Chairmen of Local Government Areas or a legal practitioner.