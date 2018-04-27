Home > Communities > Student >

Ondo Poly students to apologise, pay N12,000 for school to reopen

Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Management wants students to pay N12,000 and apologise to reopen school

The Polytechnic was shut down in January after students protested against the school management's no school fees, no exam policy.

  • Published:
Ondo Poly students asked to pay N168m as damages for destroying school properties play

Students of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic protesting at the entrance gate of the school.

(TalkGlitz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The authorities of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in Ondo State have asked the students to pay N12,000 each as a condition for the institution to reopen on Monday, April 30, 2018, after shutting it down for three months.

The school announced the condition for resumption following the recommendation of the panel set up by the management to investigate the violent protest that eventually led to the closure of the school in January.

The panel slammed the students with N168m as damages for destroying school properties during their protest against the management's no fee, no exam policy.

Rector of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Ondo State, Engr. Boniface Ologunagba play

Rector of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), Ondo State, Engr. Boniface Ologunagba

(RUGIPO)

 Governing Council Chairman speaks on resumption

Speaking about the resumption, the Governing Council Chairman, of the institution Mr Banji Alabi said the resumption was authorised after due consultations with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The statement reads: “All fresh students (ND 1 and HND 1) are to resume on Monday, April 30, 2018, while returning students are to resume on May 14, 2018.”

In addition to the N12,000 reparation fees, the Council also said returning students must submit an apology letter in which each student must pledge to be of good conduct after resumption.

ALSO READ: Kaduna Polytechnic is no longer conducive for learning

The council also said the letter must be signed by a prominent member of society, including elected members of House of Assembly, civil servants not below the rank of a Permanent Secretary, Chairmen of Local Government Areas or a legal practitioner.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kaduna Polytechnic Beware of this school, it's no longer conducive for...bullet
2 Faith-Based Tertiary Institutions Top 10 universities owned by...bullet
3 #LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders...bullet

Related Articles

Simon Godwin Idoko Man graduates with first class after writing UTME six times
Examination Malpractice 5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam questions and answers
In Uganda Islamic University suspends 23 students for having sexual relationship on campus
Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta VC begs FG to retain management courses in FUNAAB
NYSC Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon
Universities, Polytechnics 5 compulsory requirements for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria
Nigerian Maritime University Tertiary Institution begins academic activities with 196 students
University of Ibadan UI advises 408 students to withdraw because of poor performance
Obafemi Awolowo University Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally appears before OAU panel
Conrad Spirit of Innovation Challenge Meet Nigerian pupils representing Africa at international competition in US

Student Pulse

Islamic University suspends 23 students for having sexual relationship
In Uganda Islamic University suspends 23 students for having sexual relationship on campus
5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam answers
Examination Malpractice 5 websites in alleged sales of WAEC exam questions and answers
Man graduates with first class after writing UTME six times
Simon Godwin Idoko Man graduates with first class after writing UTME six times
Good news, Corps members might be getting more money very soon
National Youth Service Corps We did not introduce shariah practices in FCT camp- NYSC