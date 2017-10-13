Okebukola also urged the students to apply their quality training and let their entrepreneurial spirit come alive.

Ex NUC Secretary want students to develop Nigeria with their talents The former National Universities Commission's executive secretary, Prof. Peter Okebukola has advised Nigerian students to develop the country with their talents.

Okebukola who spoke at the seventh convocation ceremony of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos on Friday, October 13, also urged the students to apply their quality training and let their entrepreneurial spirit come alive.

He also enjoined the graduating students to embrace the institution's core values which according to him include Godliness, innovation, service, integrity, teamwork, excellence and creativity.

He said ''to my ‘Emerald Graduating Class’, the entire country looks forward to you to be God-Solution Persons (GSP’s).

“You must be ready to deploy your God-given talents and the quality training, you have received at Caleb, to action beginning from your time at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme,’’

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Daniel Aina, of the University, however, remarked that the seventh set of graduates produced by the university, “comprises of the most brilliant minds, who will positively affect the future of Nigeria and Africa’’.

Out of the 409 graduating students, Aina announced as Elizabeth Nejo from the Department of Mass Communication. Nejo according to the Vice-Chancellor finished with Commutative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4.85.