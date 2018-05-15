Home > Communities > Student >

OAU wins best South-West University award

Obafemi Awolowo University OAU emerges as the best university in South-West

OAU lecturer also emerges as the best lecturer in South-west, while Aarinola, who broke 30-yr-old record in OAU wins best student award.

  • Published:
OAU emerges as the best university in South-West play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Pmparrot)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following the sex-for-mark scandal that rocked Obafemi Awolowo University in April, the institution has emerged as the most outstanding university in South-West.

Obafemi Awolowo University won the award at South-West Nigeria Education Awards, organised by Excellent Media Group and held at the University of Ibadan.

Also, outstanding lecturers, polytechnic, state and private universities in South-west region received awards at the event.

Student in sex-for-mark scandal finally appears before OAU panel play

Senate building, Obafemi Awolowo University

(Modamo)

 

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Prof Durotoluwa Oyedele, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fasina; and Dr Tomi Alade of the University of Lagos all emerged as the best lecturers in the region.

The Redeemer University, Ede in Osun State, won the Most Outstanding Private University award, while the founder of the University, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was named as one of the pillars of education.

Pastor Adeboye says 2019 election may not hold play

Pastor E A Adeboye

(youtube.com)

ALSO READ: This is why OAU is the best University

Miss Arinola Olaiya, the OAU student who broke a 30-year academic record at the institution won the most outstanding student award.

The award is meant to correct vices on campus

Speaking about the awards, the organizer of the event, Honey Olawale said it was meant to address some of the vices involving lecturers and students in tertiary institutions and to raise awareness about the need for wealthy individuals in the society to contribute to the growth of education in the area.

Aarinola Olaiya play

Aarinola Olaiya

(Medical Students, OAU/ Twitter)

“The South-West Nigeria Education Award is all about honouring and appreciating those who have been working hard in the education sector. We have various categories of awards, in all 41 awardees were honoured for this year’s event. It is limited to the South-West.

“To choose the outstanding lecturers of the year was a huge task because we had to visit the schools and we talked to the students who voted for the winners. It took over four months to choose them.”

The organizers of the award event also acknowledged The Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso for his contribution to education in South-West Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet
2 No More Strike FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian...bullet
3 Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52...bullet

Related Articles

Fake Degrees FG insists on blacklisting certificates from 52 universities in Benin Republic
WAEC Registration for private candidates begins on Monday, May 14, 2018
No More Strike FG is planning to stop incessant strikes in Nigerian Universities
Skyline University FG approves establishment of 1st private varsity in Kano
State of Education This is why industries are rejecting Nigerian graduates according to Minister of Education
In Ghana Students reportedly attack teachers for not allowing them to cheat
Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq Nigerian student bags first class degree in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
Lolade Siyonbola Nigerian student narrates how she suffered racial abuse in Yale University [VIDEO]
Sex-for-Mark Nigerian students launch campaign against sexual harassment on campus
JAMB Exam body makes N8.5b from 2018 UTME forms

Student Pulse

Here's why Nigerian Universities rank low in the world
University of Ibadan UI admits only 3,514 out of 53,513 candidates
LAUTECH students emerge national winner Of Hult Prize Challenge, to compete for $1m in London
Ladoke Akintola University of Technology 3 LAUTECH students to compete for $1m in London after winning Hult Prize Challenge
Nigerian student bags first class in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
Ummukhulthum Abubakar Sadiq Nigerian student bags first class degree in Medicine in Saudi Arabia
Fabian-Benjamin, Head of Media, JAMB
UTME JAMB pays N1bn to CBT centres, says official