OAU wins best South-West University award

news

Following the sex-for-mark scandal that rocked Obafemi Awolowo University in April, the institution has emerged as the most outstanding university in South-West.

Obafemi Awolowo University won the award at South-West Nigeria Education Awards, organised by Excellent Media Group and held at the University of Ibadan.

Also, outstanding lecturers, polytechnic, state and private universities in South-west region received awards at the event.

The Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, OAU, Prof Durotoluwa Oyedele, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fasina; and Dr Tomi Alade of the University of Lagos all emerged as the best lecturers in the region.

The Redeemer University, Ede in Osun State, won the Most Outstanding Private University award, while the founder of the University, Pastor Enoch Adeboye was named as one of the pillars of education.

ALSO READ: This is why OAU is the best University

Miss Arinola Olaiya, the OAU student who broke a 30-year academic record at the institution won the most outstanding student award.

The award is meant to correct vices on campus

Speaking about the awards, the organizer of the event, Honey Olawale said it was meant to address some of the vices involving lecturers and students in tertiary institutions and to raise awareness about the need for wealthy individuals in the society to contribute to the growth of education in the area.

“The South-West Nigeria Education Award is all about honouring and appreciating those who have been working hard in the education sector. We have various categories of awards, in all 41 awardees were honoured for this year’s event. It is limited to the South-West.

“To choose the outstanding lecturers of the year was a huge task because we had to visit the schools and we talked to the students who voted for the winners. It took over four months to choose them.”

The organizers of the award event also acknowledged The Osile of Oke-Ona Egbaland, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso for his contribution to education in South-West Nigeria.