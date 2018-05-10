OAU students want EFCC to investigate university management

news

The Action Committee of the Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife has reportedly called on anti-corruption agencies to investigate the university management over alleged financial fraud and tax evasion.

According to Sahara Reporters, the students made the call in an open letter the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Independent and Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Citing the current issue between the school management and the government of Osun state in the letter, the students’ body, the university secretariat has been sealed by the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OSIRS) since Wednesday, May 2, 2018 over a tax debt of N1.8 billion.

The students also recalled that in 2015, the state government dragged the university to court over tax debt.

The students' union said that administrative functions in the university have been paralyzed. “Many of the non-academic staff and security operatives working at the Senate Building have no access to their offices''.

“They now resume outside, where they stay under the sun.

“This development threatens to disrupt the university’s academic calendar.

“Currently, the non-academic staff are on the verge of suspending activities pending the resolution of the crises between the university and the state government.

“This action will further affect academic activities,”

The students also alleged that taxes have always been deducted from salaries of university staff, but never remitted.

Recall that the Osun State Internal Revenue Service (OIRS) reportedly shut Obafemi Awolowo University for allegedly failing to remit a sum of N 1.844,770,939.45 to the agency.

The Revenue Task Force led Mr Oladipo Babatunde, arrived the campus on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at about 7:00 am, sealed the Senate Chamber and the administrative building before proceeding to seal the university main gate.