See photos of OAU students preparing for exams with touch lights

Obafemi Awolowo University See photos of OAU students preparing for exams with torchlight

Students are forced to use their torchlights and lanterns to read as their hostels and academic areas in the university have electricity failure.

Students living in Obafemi Awolowo University hostels are reportedly preparing for their second-semester examination in a complete blackout.

Since the institution reopens on Tuesday, January 2, the academic areas of the university and students' hostels are said to have been having issues with power supply.

A 400 level student of the department of Economics, Kemi Omotosho who spoke with Pulse about the situation confirmed that there is an issue with the power supply in the university but the situation has improved.

She said, ''yes, there is an issue like that. The light situation is bad, NASU members are not working and these make things somehow uncomfortable, but then it is not really that bad''.

She added that the situation was prompted by the Non-Academic Staff Union, NASU strike which started in December 2017.

OAU students preparing for exams with touch lights play

Studying in Darkness: OAU students preparing for exams with touch lights

(Premiumtimes)

She said that students living on campus are majorly affected by the situation but once in a while, the generator comes up.

ALSO READ: Former OAU lecturer accused of failing students over sex

Dean of students affairs advises students to adjust

Meanwhile, in a bid to encourage the students to prepare for the examination despite the blackout, the Dean of Students Affairs,  Isiaka Aransi, had reportedly said the students should ‘adjust and read their books anyhow'.

Reacting to the Dean of Students' Affairs statement, Omotosho said ''NASU is on strike nationwide .Saying that is just to encourage us to prepare for the exam and get it done so that this set can graduate and join the next batch of NYSC. They are trying to rush us at all cost, they don't want us to make us go on strike because that will affect the academic calendar''.

The second semester examination according to Kemi will commence on Monday, January 22.

