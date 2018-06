news

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU has announced the sack of Prof Richard Akindele for demanding five round of sex from a post-graduate student, Monica Osagie to upgrade her marks.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Eyitope Ogiunmodede announced the sacking at a press conference on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Ile Ife.

Ogunmodede said the Governing Council of the institution sacked the lecturer, “having found him guilty of all the charges against him.”