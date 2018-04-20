OAU finally identifies female student in sex-for-mark scandal

news

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has finally identified Monica Osetobe Osagie as the student involved in a sex-for-marks scandal with the lecturer of the university, Prof Richard Akindele.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said Osagie was studying for a Masters in Business Administration.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, the University Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olanrewaju had said OAU management was still making effort to identify the student who had the conversation with the professor in the viral audio which leaked on Monday, April 9, 2018.

The Vice Chancellor also said the university management may have to involve the Police to investigate the scandal since the student involved has refused to show up.

Meanwhile, the VC has announced the indefinite suspension of Prof Akindele following the submission of the report of the investigation committee.

According to the VC, “the committee observed that a prima facie case of an inappropriate relationship with the female student had been established against Professor Richard I. Akindele”.

Ogunmodede also said that the investigative committee invited both Akindele and Osagie, but only Akindele appeared before the committee.

“The report indicated that many other witnesses appeared before the committee and gave useful evidence.

“The university is making efforts to ensure that Miss Osagie appears before the investigative committee so that it can hear her side of the case and promptly submit its final report,’’ the VC said.

The leaked audio conversation between Professor Akindele, who lectures at the Department of Accountancy and a student, Monica Osagie went viral on Monday, April 9, 2018. The audio clip exposed the professor demanding for five rounds of sex from the student to increase her grade from 33 to a pass mark