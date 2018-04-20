Home > Communities > Student >

OAU finally identifies female student in sex-for-mark scandal

Obafemi Awolowo University OAU finally identifies the female student in sex-for-mark scandal

10 days after a viral audio exposed OAU Professor, who demanded sex from a student, the university has finally identified the student in the telephone conversation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
OAU finally identifies student in sex-for-mark scandal play

Obafemi Awolowo University

(Punchng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University has finally identified Monica Osetobe Osagie as the student involved in a sex-for-marks scandal with the lecturer of the university, Prof Richard Akindele.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, said Osagie was studying for a Masters in Business Administration.

On Friday, April 13, 2018, the University Public Relations Officer,  Abiodun Olanrewaju had said OAU management was  still making effort to identify the student who had the conversation with the professor in the viral audio which leaked on Monday, April 9, 2018.

The Vice Chancellor also said the university management may have to involve the Police to investigate the scandal since the student involved has refused to show up.

VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal play

Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Prof  Eyitope Ogunbodede

(The News Nigeria)

 

Meanwhile, the VC has announced the indefinite suspension of Prof Akindele following the submission of the report of the investigation committee.

According to the VC, “the committee observed that a prima facie case of an inappropriate relationship with the female student had been established against Professor Richard I. Akindele”.

Ogunmodede also said that the investigative committee invited both Akindele and Osagie, but only Akindele appeared before the committee.

“The report indicated that many other witnesses appeared before the committee and gave useful evidence.

“The university is making efforts to ensure that Miss Osagie appears before the investigative committee so that it can hear her side of the case and promptly submit its final report,’’ the VC said.

ALSO READ: 10 universities of technologies in Nigeria and their ranking

The leaked audio conversation between Professor Akindele, who lectures at the Department of Accountancy and a student, Monica Osagie went viral on Monday, April 9, 2018. The audio clip exposed the professor demanding for five rounds of sex from the student to increase her grade from 33 to a pass mark

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is an Online Editor at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Tech-Based Tertiary Institutions 10 universities of technology in...bullet
2 OAU Sex Scandal University reportedly indicts sex-for-mark professor,...bullet
3 Looking for A Job? How to write a stunning application letterbullet

Related Articles

OAU Sex Scandal University reportedly indicts sex-for-mark professor, suspends him indefinitely
Obafemi Awolowo University Investigation panel submits report about sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University VC says OAU may involve Police to investigate sex-for-mark scandal
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
Sex-for-Mark Scandal OAU states reasons why Prof Akindele may not be punished
Sex-for-Mark Scandal Embattled OAU lecturer reportedly goes into hiding, deletes Facebook account
Sex-For-Mark Scandal LASU VC suggests whitles-blowing policy on campus to expose randy lecturers
Sex-for-Mark OAU says lecturer in alleged scandal is not a criminal
University Of Ibadan Medical students shut down premier institution over hike in fees

Student Pulse

OAU finally identifies student in sex-for-mark scandal
Obafemi Awolowo University Here's why OAU hasn't sacked lecturer in sex-for-mark scandal
Nigerian youths not lazy but failed by their leaders- NANS
#LazyNigerianYouths Nigerian youths are not lazy, their leaders failed them- NANS
Alumni urge school owners to invest in in-house training for teachers
In Lagos Alumni urge school owners to invest in in-house training for teachers
Entrance of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.
University of Ilorin Don advises students to be street-wise