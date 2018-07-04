Pulse.ng logo
NYSC is spending N78m to buy 2000 life jackets for corps members

National Youth Service Corps NYSC is spending N78m to buy 2000 life jackets for corps members

The NYSC also intends to buy three Hilux Vans for the inspection of corps members across the country.

NYSC is spending N78m to buy 2000 life jackets for corps members play

NYSC is spending N78m to buy 2000 life jackets for corps members

The National Youth Service Corps is reportedly set to spend about N87m to buy life jackets for corps members that are posted to riverine areas.

As stated in the 2018 budget approved by President Muhammadu Buhari for the scheme, the NYSC authorities reportedly listed a sum of N87,952,079 for the purchase.

According to Punch, the NYSC also intended to purchase three Hilux vans for the inspection of corps members’ locations, which would cost about N52,000,000.

Renovation of five NYSC orientation camps nationwide, purchase of skill acquisition training equipment, as well as entrepreneurship development, are also part of the capital project listed for the NYSC in 2018. All these will gulp N159m.

However, the orientation camps that will be renovated are not specified in the budget.

The capital projects under the NYSC budget partly read:

Purchase of three Hilux vans for inspection of corps locations (N52,054,749), renovation of five NYSC orientation camps nationwide (N39,975,551), upgrading and reticulation of water scheme in five NYSC camps (N39,975,551), purchase of one truck for NYSC farms (N54,963,326), purchase of one ambulance bus (N34,408,167) and purchase of three units of 100KVA Mikano generating sets (N59,970,661).

Corps members demand increase in allowance

However, following the 45th anniversary of the National Youth Service Corps, Corps members serving in Kaduna have recently demanded an increase in their monthly allowance as the National Youth Service Corps.

The corps members called on both the federal and state governments to improve on their welfare packages while embarking on a road walk along Ali Akilu road in the state capital.

Currently, corps members across the country are paid N19,000 as monthly allowance.

 

