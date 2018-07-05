news

As the 2017 Batch, A Stream 2 corps members complete their youth service program on Thursday, July 5, 2018, the management of the National Youth Service Corps has released the guidelines for the prospective corps members.

Using all its social media platforms, the NYSC announced that Registration for the next batch of corps members will start from Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to Monday, July 16, 2018.

The scheme management also on its Twitter page urges part-time graduates who have not registered on the NYSC portal to so now so as to enable them print their Exclusion Letter on their dashboard.

The guidelines 2018 Batch "B" Prospective Corps Members

(a) PCMs who are yet to register in the NYSC portal including the newly uploaded graduates, your Registration starts Tuesday 10th July, 2018 to Monday 16th July, 2018.

(b) The NYSC portal will be open for Revalidation only for those mobilized in 2017 Batch "B" and previous Batches, but did not go to the Orientation Camp.

(c) Those who were mobilized in 2018 Batch "A" and were Issued Call-up Numbers but were informed that their Orientation will be July 2018, are not to register again or revalidate on the portal. Instead you are to go to the Orientation Camp on the 24th July, 2018. You will be informed when to print your Call-up Letters through SMS.

(d) PCMs who submitted applications for dropping of Biometrics during 2018 Batch "A" Camp Verification should login to their dashboard and recapture their Finger Print from 10th July, 2018 to 16th July, 2018.

Meanwhile, the NYSC management has congratulated the outgoing corps members on the completion of their youth service programs.

As stated on its Facebook page, the Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Zakari Kazaure, Management and the entire Staff of NYSC, congratulates all the 2017 Batch 'A' Stream Two Corps Members on the successful completion of their service year.

The scheme management also praises and appreciates the corps members for their spirit of patriotism, loyalty and selfless services with humility to their fatherland.