NYSC DG advises corps members on security awareness

Kazaure advises the corps members to beware of people of questionable characters in their host communities.

  • Published:
NYSC Corps members on parade

(Pulse.ng)
The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps  Suleiman Kazaure has advised corps members across the country to be security conscious.

The DG offered the advice in  a press statement signed by the scheme's Press and Public Relations officer, Adenike Adeyemi on Friday, May 4, 2018.

According to Premium Times, Kazaure urged them to be wary of people with questionable characters, conduct themselves as role models and responsible leaders as they would be posted to new environments.

NYSC: Corps members on parade ground

He also warned the female members to avoid indecent and provocative dressings that may contradict the cultural beliefs of their host communities.

“Avoid unauthorised journey, don’t indulge in night parties and make sure you conduct yourselves as good ambassadors at all time,” he said.

Kazaure, however, encouraged them to strive and add value to their host communities by leaving good legacies through the provision of developmental projects that would ameliorate suffering.

