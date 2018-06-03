Home > Communities > Student >

NYSC Corps members in Kaduna demand increase in allowance

National Youth Service Corps Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45

Kaduna Corps members have appealed to the FG to increase their allawee as corpers across the country only get N19,000 allowance monthly.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45 play

Kaduna Corps members demand increase in allowance as NYSC turns 45

(The Guardian Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Corps members serving in Kaduna have reportedly demanded an increase in their monthly allowance as the National Youth Service Corps turns 45.

The corps members called on both the federal and state governments to improve on their welfare packages while embarking on a road walk along Ali Akilu road in the state capital.

According to Daily Post, the corps members also appealed to the government to improve on the welfare of staff of the scheme so as to enhance effective service delivery.

Corps members to get health insurance in 2018 budget play

Corps members at orientation camp

(PM News)

 

Currently, corps members across the country are paid N19,000 as monthly allowance.

However, on Monday, April 23, 2018, the NYSC Director-General, Sulaiman Kazaure said that the increase in corps members allowance will be determined by the Federal Government's new national minimum wage.

Kazaure while fielding questions from newsmen made the announcement after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

NYSC increases corps members transportation and local allowance

Barely two weeks after the announcement, the scheme management raised the hope of the serving corps members by increasing their local and transportation allowance.

ALSO READ: Now you can study herbal medicine in Nigerian Universities

Scheme's Director, Press and Publications Mrs Adenike Adeyemi announced the increase in the corps members allowances in a statement.

The statement states that the transport allowance for each corps member has been increased from N1,500 to N1,800, while their local allowance is now N1,400.

NYSC was established by Decree No. 24 of May 22, 1973 during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) which is now an Act of Parliament as a way of reuniting the country after the civil war that ended in 1970.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Akinbayo Wahab

Akinbayo Wahab is a Student Reporter at Pulse. He is a literature enthusiast bred with African arts. Bayo is meticulous and craves to play the loneliest game-writing- when he is not reading. Reach me via bayo.wahab@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in sex scandal as student releases...bullet
2 University of Lagos UNILAG reacts to sexual allegation against English...bullet
3 National Youth Service Corps Good times for corps members as NYSC...bullet

Related Articles

Village People NYSC member slums and dies days to passing out
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend cheated on me; things are no longer the same
In Kwara INEC registers 104,388 voters, receives 10,221 new PVCs
Sickle Cell NYSC member donates drugs to over 300 patients
Stubborn Fly Man torn in two after hanging on train despite warnings
National Universities Commission NUC shuts down 58 illegal universities in Nigeria
In Anambra NYSC at 45: 100 prisoners get free medical service
Obafemi Awolowo University OAU appoints Omosule as new Bursar
University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says his nude photo is a blackmail

Student Pulse

UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says he was blackmailed
University of Lagos UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says his nude photo is a blackmail
Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University ( ATBU ) Bauchi
In Bauchi Why we were dismissed from ATBU – University Dons
WAEC
WASSCE 2018 WAEC committed to releasing 2018 WASSCE results within 45 days
A rape victim (Illustration)
The Rape Culture What exactly is going on in our universities and colleges?