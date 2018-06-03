NYSC Corps members in Kaduna demand increase in allowance

news

Corps members serving in Kaduna have reportedly demanded an increase in their monthly allowance as the National Youth Service Corps turns 45.

The corps members called on both the federal and state governments to improve on their welfare packages while embarking on a road walk along Ali Akilu road in the state capital.

According to Daily Post, the corps members also appealed to the government to improve on the welfare of staff of the scheme so as to enhance effective service delivery.

Currently, corps members across the country are paid N19,000 as monthly allowance.

However, on Monday, April 23, 2018, the NYSC Director-General, Sulaiman Kazaure said that the increase in corps members allowance will be determined by the Federal Government's new national minimum wage.

Kazaure while fielding questions from newsmen made the announcement after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘A’ corps members at the NYSC orientation camp in Kusalla, Karaye Local Government Area of Kano state.

NYSC increases corps members transportation and local allowance

Barely two weeks after the announcement, the scheme management raised the hope of the serving corps members by increasing their local and transportation allowance.

ALSO READ: Now you can study herbal medicine in Nigerian Universities

Scheme's Director, Press and Publications Mrs Adenike Adeyemi announced the increase in the corps members allowances in a statement.

The statement states that the transport allowance for each corps member has been increased from N1,500 to N1,800, while their local allowance is now N1,400.

NYSC was established by Decree No. 24 of May 22, 1973 during the regime of General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) which is now an Act of Parliament as a way of reuniting the country after the civil war that ended in 1970.