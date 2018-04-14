NYSC celebrates 4 corpers with outstanding projects in Abuja

news

The National Youth Service Corps has celebrated four corps members, who just completed their national service for their community development project in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

According to NYSC, the 2017 Batch A stream one corps members distinguished themselves with outstanding community development service projects and were given honours awards during their passing out ceremony on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

The four corps members are Ikpesu Ejiro Lucy, Akande Dedayo Mercy, Ekeh Chimezie Obiora and Omajala Theophilus.

FCT Minister praises the corps members

While praising the corps members, the FCT Minister, Alhaji Mohammad Musa Bello urged them to use their service year experience to live exemplary lifestyles.

Bello also commended the corps members for executing different community projects that added values to their host communities saying that the project would serve as lasting legacies.

Bello who was represented by at the passing out ceremony by the FCT Secretary for Education, Isah Maina said Corps members projects have greatly contributed to the development of the Federal Capital Territory.

He, however, advised the out-going corp members to be security conscious as they go into the larger society.

''It is important for you to make up your mind and use the skills you acquired during your service year to engage in something meaningful rather than roam the streets looking for non-existing paid jobs'' the minister said.

The 2017 Batch A stream one corps members completed their NYSC program on Thursday, April 12, 2018.