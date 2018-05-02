Home > Communities > Student >

NYSC advises corps members to serve, not to win souls

The NYSC Director General advised the corps members in Taraba state that conversion of souls should not be their priority.

The Director-General of the National Youth Sevice Corps, Brigadier General Zakari Kazaure has warned new corps members against religious preaching during their service year.

Kazaure while addressing Corps Members posted to serve in Taraba State on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, said their concern of the youths should be to serve and not to go and indoctrinate the host communities.

The DG, represented by the Director of administration and management, Alhaji Habibu Kurawa also said that the NYSC management was aware that elections are upcoming and has put measures in place to ensure the safety of each corps member posted to the state.

He said, “I can assure you that we don’t wait till the election before working for the security of Corps members.

“We have put in place measures to ensure that your accommodations are well guarded and officials on the ground have instructions to collaborate with the relevant security agencies in your respective places of Primary Assignment to guarantee your safety.

“Let me, however,  warn you that you are posted to go and serve and not to go and evangelise. Your concern should be to serve and not to go and indoctrinate your host communities. Conversion of souls is not your concern,”

Kazaure also advised the Corps members to conduct themselves well and be good ambassadors of their states, tribes, and schools.

While NYSC authorities in Taraba warned the corps members against evangelism, the agency, in Abuja has denied the report that it introduced Sharia practices in the administration of the FCT orientation camp.

The scheme’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Aderemi Adenike made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

Aderemi said it was necessary to dismiss the report in a national daily where the newly-appointed FCT Coordinator, Mallam Bello Balama was reported to have introduced sharia practices because he said ''it is sinful for him as a Muslim to head a camp where alcohol is sold''.

