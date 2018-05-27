Home > Communities > Student >

NUC says 8 varsities under investigation over illegal programs

NUC 8 universities under investigation for illegally running degree programs

After shutting down 58 universities across the country, the NUC says another 8 universities are still under investigation.

  • Published:
8 universities under investigation for illegally running degree programs play

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC)

(Guardian)
The National Universities Commission, NUC has said that 8 universities are currently under investigation for illegally running degree programs.

The NUC released in a bulletin dated May 14, 2018, released the list of 58 illegal Universities in Nigeria.

The universities according to the Commission are yet to be licensed by the Federal Government and have all been shut down for violating the national standard for education.

However, the NUC has released the list of another set of universities that are still under investigation for running degree programs illegally.

National University Commission play

National University Commission

(Daily Post)

 

The universities are:

1 National Universities of Nigeria, Keffi , Nassarawa State.

2  North Central University, Otukpo, Benue state.

3 Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University.

4 Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia state.

5 West Coast University, Umuahia.

6 Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

7 Volta University College, Aba, Abia state.

8 Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University.

ALSO READ: NUC may approve 292 new private universities

However, the NUC has announced that anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of illegal institutions in the country does so at his or her own risk.

 

