NUC says 8 varsities under investigation over illegal programs

news

The National Universities Commission, NUC has said that 8 universities are currently under investigation for illegally running degree programs.

The NUC released in a bulletin dated May 14, 2018, released the list of 58 illegal Universities in Nigeria.

The universities according to the Commission are yet to be licensed by the Federal Government and have all been shut down for violating the national standard for education.

However, the NUC has released the list of another set of universities that are still under investigation for running degree programs illegally.

The universities are:

1 National Universities of Nigeria, Keffi , Nassarawa State.

2 North Central University, Otukpo, Benue state.

3 Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University.

4 Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia state.

5 West Coast University, Umuahia.

6 Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

7 Volta University College, Aba, Abia state.

8 Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University.

ALSO READ: NUC may approve 292 new private universities

However, the NUC has announced that anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of illegal institutions in the country does so at his or her own risk.