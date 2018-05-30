Now you can study herbal medicine in Nigerian Universities

news

Three Nigerian universities are reportedly starting degree programs in herbal medicine soon.

Rev. Anselm Adodo, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Pax Herbal Clinic and Research Laboratories said his company has made a deal with the universities to introduce degree and certificate course.

The three universities according to Adodo are Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa, Edo State, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo and the University of Ibadan.

Speaking during a press conference, Adodo says one of the tertiary institutions, the University of Medical Sciences is in the process of introducing bachelor's degree in herbal medicine.

According to him, while Samuel Adegboyega University is planning to introduce a higher certificate programme in Herbal Medicine, the University of Ibadan has already approved and commenced Masters degree and PhD programs in African Traditional Medicine at its Institute of African studies.

“A course in herbal medicine through the Department of Pharmacy has also been introduced into the curriculum at UI.

“This is historic and a significant step towards boosting herbal medicine research and development in Nigeria,” he said.

The Managing Director of Pax Herbal also said his establishment has begun to collaborate with UI’s Institute of African Studies to offer a professional certificate course in Herbal Medicine.